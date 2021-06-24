Singh is an avid admirer of the Portuguese football legend







Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh closely follows Portuguese football team skipper Cristiano Ronaldo and in spite of a tough schedule, he tries to watch most of his games.





The Indian hockey team reports at 7 am for breakfast and once he would like to share the same table with Ronaldo.



"He’s been my idol. I have followed him for many years and admire his dedication. He is 36 but still driven and disciplined." he stated to Moneycontrol.com.



What does Manpreet Singh have for breakfast?



On the plate it is usually boiled eggs, cereal, and fruit. His favourite cheat meal is paratha.



What is Manpreet Singh's fitness schedule?



If the skipper is preparing for a tournament then he has to sweat it out in the gym. However, when he is at home he takes it easy. He goes to the gym at 10 and follows it up with a run in the fields.



How many hours does Manpreet Singh sleep?



Singh is a morning person and is usually up by 5:30-6. But he makes sure that he gets at least seven-eight hours of sleep.



"I like starting early. There may or may not always be a deadline for sleeping, but I have been playing for many years, so you know how much you should sleep and by what time you should sleep so that you are fresh for training the next day."



If a player is late to the breakfast table he is fined and the teammates go on to clap.



"Sometimes, it happens that you are watching a football match late and then you don’t hear the alarm. And you end up being late."



What is Manpreet Singh's morning routine?



After waking up Singh makes it a point to pray and then prefers to listen to kirtans from the Golden Temple.



He frequently travels across the world and his favourite morning destinations are mostly in Europe.



"I enjoy the peace and quiet of mornings in England, Germany and some other places in Europe. It feels relaxing to be out in the fresh air, listening to old songs."



