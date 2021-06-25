

Julie McNeil was awarded Life Membership. Photo courtesy of The Cairns Post



The outstanding contribution and service to hockey of eight individuals has been formally recognised with awards from Hockey Australia.





Marilyn Brown, Edward Foskett, Dr Tony Galvin and Julie McNeil (pictured above, photo courtesy of The Cairns Post) have been awarded Hockey Australia Life Membership.



David Christison, Judith Laing, John Mowat and Beverley Sinclair are this year’s Hockey Australia Award of Merit recipients.



These latest additions to the Hockey Australia Life Member and Award of Merit lists were ratified by the Board at the Annual General Meeting.



“All eight of these people have displayed amazing dedication and service to our sport,” said Hockey Australia President Mel Woosnam.



“We thank each of them for playing a significant role in what makes hockey so great, such a wonderful community to be part of and has made Australia so highly regarded in world hockey.”



“They are all thoroughly deserving of this latest accolade and we congratulate them for joining the lists of other wonderful hockey people.”



Chair of the Hockey Australia Awards Committee, Richard Aggiss paid tribute to what these eight individuals have done for hockey and the positive and influential difference they have made.



"All of these recipients have given decades of outstanding service to hockey,” said Aggiss.



“Each making a huge contribution, in time and in many instances a financial sacrifice, but always because they loved hockey and the wonderful people who play our game.



“On behalf of everyone in hockey across all States and Territories, the Hockey Australia Awards Committee thanks them."



Hockey Australia Life Membership is awarded for outstanding and sustained service to hockey in Australia at national and/or international levels, or conspicuous achievement in significant areas of endeavour, which enhanced hockey at the national and/or international level.



The Award of Merit is given for dedicated and sustained commitment to the development of hockey in Australia, and devoted and successful service to hockey and the promotion of the basic values which underpin the sport.



Presentations to the eight recipients will take place at events to be determined in their home state or territory.



Dr Tony Galvin and David Christison will be publicly presented with their accolades, together with Hall of Fame inductees Richard Aggiss and Elspeth Denning, in between the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos’ FIH Pro League matches against New Zealand tomorrow.



Hockey Australia 2021 Award Recipients



LIFE MEMBERSHIP



Marilyn Brown

Marilyn Brown has been heavily involved in hockey within Hockey NSW since the early 1970s and continues to contribute to the present day, especially in her devoted service to umpiring and officiating. She has been a Senior Umpire, Umpire Manager, Mentor and Official involved in the development, administration and coordination of umpiring at local grass root level, NSW State Championships, National and International Masters level. Marilyn is highly respected for her contribution to all facets of the game.



Edward (Ted) George Foskett

Regarded as "Mr Hockey", Ted’s service to the sport was nearly as long as his 73-year life span. It was as an administrator that his commitment to service and love of hockey intersected. He filled every position with the New South Wales Hockey Association — President, Vice-President, Hon. Treasurer, and Hon. Secretary at one time or another for nearly forty (40) years, and similarly with the Metropolitan Hockey Association for fifteen (15) years after its formation.



At one stage in the 1930's, he was President of four (4) associations — Australian Hockey Association, New South Wales Hockey Association, Metropolitan Hockey Association and Metropolitan Umpires Association. The commensurate ‘hockey man’.



Dr Tony Galvin

Tony was the voluntary Olympic Doctor at four consecutive Olympics Games from 184 to 1996. At all four Olympics he was the hockey doctor primarily for the Kookaburras and the Hockeyroos but often called upon to treat athletes or officials from other sports.



Tony was the also the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos team doctor at numerous World Cups. Not only an outstanding doctor, Tony was a wonderful person and excellent communicator with both players and officials. His Life Membership follows the Hockey Australia Award of Merit he received in 2001.



Julie McNeil

It was through playing hockey that Julie became passionate about her community and importantly gender parity. She thrived in volunteer management and administration and has represented Queensland as both a player and an official.



Julie plays an important role as a member of Hockey Australia’s Reconciliation Action Plan Committee and as a mentor for Australia Indigenous Strategies and Programs, particularly through her involvement in the Cairns Hockey Association’s Aspire to be Deadly Program. Julie is a life member of Hockey Queensland.



AWARD OF MERIT



David Christison

David has been the voice of hockey, not only in Australia but across the world since the late 1980’s, most predominantly at the Olympics.



He called the Hockeyroos’ gold medal winning match at Atlanta 1996 and again four years later in Sydney. David called the final when the Kookaburras won their first ever Olympic Gold medal in 2004. Hockey in Australia is fortunate to have David as an advocate.



Judith Laing

Judy’s career has spanned many decades, including playing, coaching and as a high-performance manager at a national level. She was the inaugural recipient of the Australian Sports Commission ‘Women in Sport' coaching scholarship, the Australian U18s coach (1994-1996 & 2000) and the 2002 Commonwealth Games Women's Team Manager.



In 2000, she was awarded the Australian Sports Medal in recognition of her contribution to hockey. She remains a key part of the development of players and coaches in New South Wales, particularly regionally in her hometown of Newcastle.







John Mowat

Currently Hockey Australia's Game Education Manager, Mr Mowat has been one of Victoria's and Australia's most experienced and successful team and development coaches of the past 30 years. He has achieved unparalleled success in developing both champion hockey individuals and teams. In the 1980's he was a member of the Australia Hockey Association (AHA) Coaching Sub Committee. He also coached at numerous AHA Under 21 talent camps.



John’s career has included fulfilling the Head Coaching roles for the Victorian Institute of Sport Men's and Women’s Hockey Programs across two decades. He coached 30 men's and women's Victorian senior, under 21 and under 18 state teams between 1984 and 2009, winning seven Australian Championships as coach and finishing runners up seven times.



Beverley (Bev) Sinclair

Bev has been a member of the Waratah Hockey Club since the mid 1960’s as a player, coach, umpire and committee member. Bev is a Life Member of NTHA, DHA, Waratahs and recipient of three NTHA Merit awards and was given the honour of carrying the torch for the Melbourne Commonwealth Games.



She umpired at Australian Under 21 level for three years before taking on a mentoring role for aspiring umpires. She has been a committed volunteer for not only her club but hockey in general, having a positive influence on the entire hockey community at various levels.



Hockey Australia media release