COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the athletes selected to attend the women’s 2022 U-21 and Development Selection Camp. These athletes were selected from the 2021 Young Women’s National Championship held last week in Virginia Beach, Va.





Both Selection Camps will take place in December 2021 or January 2022, with more information to be confirmed. Based on their performance at the Selection Camps, these athletes are up for evaluation to be named to the 2022 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team and U.S. Women’s National Development Team.



2022 U-21 USWNT Selection Camp



Kaitlyn Benton (Lansdale, Pa.), Leanne Bough (Whitney Point, N.Y.), Isabella Bressler (Leesport, Pa.), Emily Bullard (Doylestown, Pa.), Margo Carlin (Drexel Hill, Pa.), Anna Castaldo (Endicott, N.Y.), Barbara Civitella (Valley Forge, Pa.), Kennedy Cliggett (Warrington, Pa.), Megan Connors (San Diego, Calif.), Regan Cornelius (New Albany, Ohio), Katie Dixon (Cary, N.C.), Pyper Friedman (Phoenix, Md.), Lee Ann Gordon (Louisville, Ky.), Meghen Hengerer (Bedminster, N.J.), Annika Herbine (Macungie, Pa.), Madison Kahn (Ocean City, N.J.), Ella Kaufman (Queenstown, Md.), Courtney Kenah (Telford, Pa.), Alyssa Klebasko (Odenton, Md.), Margot Lawn (Pasadena, Md.), Jamie Marold (Chapel Hill, N.C.), Caylie McMahon (Stow, Mass.), Hannah Miller (Malvern, Pa.), Alexandra Morgan (Winnetka, Ill.), Kylee Niswonger (Dexter, Mich.), Sofia Pendolino (Hummelstown, Pa.), Erin Reilly (Saline, Mich.), Kelsey Reznick (Raleigh, N.C.), Kathryn Schneider (San Diego, Calif.), Kiersten Thomassey (New Albany, Ohio), Reagan Underwood (Sinking Spring, Pa.), Maddie Vicars (Midlothian, Va.), Sydney Woolston (Sea Isle City, N.J.)



2022 U.S. Women’s National Development Team Selection Camp



Carter Ayars (Wilmington, Del.), Kendall Ballard (Charlottesville, Va.), Gabrielle Barraco (Allentown, Pa.), Taylor Blood (Hampton Falls, N.H.), Caroline Cahill (Harrisonburg, Va.), Katrina Carter (San Jose, Calif.), Greer Gill (Virginia Beach, Va.), Kyler Greenwalt (Gambrills, Md.), Alexa Hoover (Collegeville, Pa.), Sarah Johnson (Lincoln University, Pa.), Claire Jones (Chadds Ford, Pa.), Natalie Konerth (Huntingtown, Md.), Kelly Marks (Ewing, N.J.), Corey Mayer (Huntingdon Valley, Pa.), Melissa Nealon (Crifton Park, N.Y.), Marykate Neff (Villanova, Pa.), Allison Smith (Wilmington, Del.), Emma Tamer (Whitmore Lake, Mich.), Riley Taylor (Virginia Beach, Va.), M. Grace Wallis (Blue Bell, Pa.)



In addition, the women’s Development Selection Camp group will train and compete this summer against the Junior Pan American Championship Training Squad.



Athletes for the Rise Selection Camp will be announced following the completion of the 2021 Nexus Championship, presented by Harrow Sports.



USFHA media release