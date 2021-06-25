COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following the completion of the Young Women’s National Championship (YWNC), 35 athletes have been identified as the women’s Junior Pan American Championship (JPAC) Training Squad. This U-22 group will start training immediately as JPAC, an International Hockey Federation (FIH) Junior World Cup qualifier, will take place August 16 to 29 in Santiago, Chile.





U-22 Junior Pan American Championship Training Squad:



Gracyn Banks (Burlington, N.J.), Kayla Blas (North Tonawanda, N.Y.), Skyler Caron (Hampton, N.H.), Leah Crouse (Virginia Beach, Va.), Charlotte de Vries (Malvern, Pa.), Brooke DeBerdine (Millersville, Pa.), Emma DeBerdine (Millersville, Pa.), Lindsay Dickinson (Glen Mills, Pa.), Riley Donnelly (Doylestown, Pa.), Nathalie Friedman (Phoenix, Md.), Gianna Glatz (Medford, N.J.), Peyton Halsey (Reading, Pa.), Piper Hampsch (Hopedale, Mass.), Adele Iacobucci (Malvern, Pa.), Jonna Kennedy (Watertown, Mass.), Alia Marshall (Rehoboth Beach, Del.), Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.), Madison Orobono (Macungie, Pa.), Kathryn Peterson (San Diego, Calif.), Sammy Popper (Blue Bell, Pa.), Alana Richardson (Boxford, Mass.), Megan Rodgers (San Diego, Calif.), Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.), Ashley Sessa (Schwenksville, Pa.), Meredith Sholder (Fleetwood, Pa.), Annabel Skubisz (Houston, Texas), Kelly Smith (Downingtown, Pa.), Sofia Southam (Ann Arbor, Mich.), Abigail Tamer (Whitmore Lake, Mich.), Julianna Tornetta (Plymouth Meeting, Pa.), Josie Varney (Smithfield, Maine), Lauren Wadas (Annville, Pa.), Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.), Beth Yeager (Greenwich, Conn.), Maddie Zimmer (Hershey, Pa.)



From this training squad, a 24-athlete group has been selected to compete against Chile from June 30 through July 4 at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va.



U-22 USWNT vs. Chile Squad:



Kayla Blas (North Tonawanda, N.Y.), Skyler Caron (Hampton, N.H.), Leah Crouse (Virginia Beach, Va.), Charlotte de Vries (Malvern, Pa.), Emma DeBerdine (Millersville, Pa.), Lindsay Dickinson (Glen Mills, Pa.), Riley Donnelly (Doylestown, Pa.), Nathalie Friedman (Phoenix, Md.), Peyton Halsey (Reading, Pa.), Piper Hampsch (Hopedale, Mass.), Adele Iacobucci (Malvern, Pa.), Jonna Kennedy (Watertown, Mass.), Alia Marshall (Rehoboth Beach, Del.), Kathryn Peterson (San Diego, Calif.), Sammy Popper (Blue Bell, Pa.), Alana Richardson (Boxford, Mass.), Megan Rodgers (San Diego, Calif.), Annabel Skubisz (Houston, Texas), Sofia Southam (Ann Arbor, Mich.), Abigail Tamer (Whitmore Lake, Mich.), Josie Varney (Smithfield, Maine), Lauren Wadas (Annville, Pa.), Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.), Maddie Zimmer (Hershey, Pa.)



The USWNT staff will select the competing roster each day of the games.



U-22 USWNT vs. Chile Schedule

DATE TIME TEAM 1 TEAM 2 Wednesday, June 30, 2021 3:30 PM ET USA vs Chile Thursday, July 1, 2021 4:30 PM ET USA vs Chile Saturday, July 3, 2021 4:30 PM ET USA vs Chile Sunday, July 4, 2021 10:30 AM ET USA vs Chile

USFHA media release