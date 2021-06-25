Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

US Women’s Junior Pan American Championship Training Squad Named, Upcoming U-22 Series vs. Chile

Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 10:00 | Hits: 22
View Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following the completion of the Young Women’s National Championship (YWNC), 35 athletes have been identified as the women’s Junior Pan American Championship (JPAC) Training Squad. This U-22 group will start training immediately as JPAC, an International Hockey Federation (FIH) Junior World Cup qualifier, will take place August 16 to 29 in Santiago, Chile.



U-22 Junior Pan American Championship Training Squad:

Gracyn Banks (Burlington, N.J.), Kayla Blas (North Tonawanda, N.Y.), Skyler Caron (Hampton, N.H.), Leah Crouse (Virginia Beach, Va.), Charlotte de Vries (Malvern, Pa.), Brooke DeBerdine (Millersville, Pa.), Emma DeBerdine (Millersville, Pa.), Lindsay Dickinson (Glen Mills, Pa.), Riley Donnelly (Doylestown, Pa.), Nathalie Friedman (Phoenix, Md.), Gianna Glatz (Medford, N.J.), Peyton Halsey (Reading, Pa.), Piper Hampsch (Hopedale, Mass.), Adele Iacobucci (Malvern, Pa.), Jonna Kennedy (Watertown, Mass.), Alia Marshall (Rehoboth Beach, Del.), Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.), Madison Orobono (Macungie, Pa.), Kathryn Peterson (San Diego, Calif.), Sammy Popper (Blue Bell, Pa.), Alana Richardson (Boxford, Mass.), Megan Rodgers (San Diego, Calif.), Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.), Ashley Sessa (Schwenksville, Pa.), Meredith Sholder (Fleetwood, Pa.), Annabel Skubisz (Houston, Texas), Kelly Smith (Downingtown, Pa.), Sofia Southam (Ann Arbor, Mich.), Abigail Tamer (Whitmore Lake, Mich.), Julianna Tornetta (Plymouth Meeting, Pa.), Josie Varney (Smithfield, Maine), Lauren Wadas (Annville, Pa.), Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.), Beth Yeager (Greenwich, Conn.), Maddie Zimmer (Hershey, Pa.)

From this training squad, a 24-athlete group has been selected to compete against Chile from June 30 through July 4 at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va.

U-22 USWNT vs. Chile Squad:

Kayla Blas (North Tonawanda, N.Y.), Skyler Caron (Hampton, N.H.), Leah Crouse (Virginia Beach, Va.), Charlotte de Vries (Malvern, Pa.), Emma DeBerdine (Millersville, Pa.), Lindsay Dickinson (Glen Mills, Pa.), Riley Donnelly (Doylestown, Pa.), Nathalie Friedman (Phoenix, Md.), Peyton Halsey (Reading, Pa.), Piper Hampsch (Hopedale, Mass.), Adele Iacobucci (Malvern, Pa.), Jonna Kennedy (Watertown, Mass.), Alia Marshall (Rehoboth Beach, Del.), Kathryn Peterson (San Diego, Calif.), Sammy Popper (Blue Bell, Pa.), Alana Richardson (Boxford, Mass.), Megan Rodgers (San Diego, Calif.), Annabel Skubisz (Houston, Texas), Sofia Southam (Ann Arbor, Mich.), Abigail Tamer (Whitmore Lake, Mich.), Josie Varney (Smithfield, Maine), Lauren Wadas (Annville, Pa.), Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.), Maddie Zimmer (Hershey, Pa.)

The USWNT staff will select the competing roster each day of the games.
 
U-22 USWNT vs. Chile Schedule

DATE TIME  TEAM 1       TEAM 2
Wednesday, June 30, 2021 3:30 PM ET USA   vs   Chile
Thursday, July 1, 2021 4:30 PM ET USA   vs   Chile
Saturday, July 3, 2021 4:30 PM ET USA   vs   Chile
Sunday, July 4, 2021 10:30 AM ET USA   vs   Chile

USFHA media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.