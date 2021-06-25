



The public of Perth will get the opportunity to farewell the Olympic bound Kookaburras and Hockeyroos when Australia’s national hockey teams take on New Zealand this weekend in the FIH Pro League.





The double headers on Saturday and Sunday at Perth Hockey Stadium will be the last internationals for the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos on Australian soil before the Olympics.



Not only will the back-to-back matches be crucial hit outs less than a month out from Tokyo, but a chance for the Perth community to turn up in droves and give the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras a fitting send off.



New Zealand is in both the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos’ pools at the Games, and with the teams to field their selected Olympic players this weekend, it makes it a dress rehearsal for what is to come.



Kookaburras Head Coach Colin Batch is grateful to have these matches less than a month out from the Olympics as it is something they will experience in Tokyo.



“To be successful in tournaments it’s about playing consistently all the way through and that includes back-to-back games,” said Batch.



“Regardless of whether you have had a good or bad day, you’ve got to be resilient and come up again the next day, so I’m really pleased we can play these matches against New Zealand.”



The Kookaburras completed a whitewash over the Black Sticks in the recent four-match series in New Zealand. But Batch says these FIH Pro League matches will be a new proposition.



“I know we played four games against them recently but this will be different because both teams have now selected their Olympic teams so we’re confronted with something similar to what we will have in Tokyo,” said Batch.



“New Zealand had some injuries and some of their Olympic guys weren’t playing the whole way through the recent series we played against them, so it will be interesting to see how they line up.”



“But the majority of this weekend is about fine tuning our tactics, the way we play and our connections.”



“It would be great to see a big crowd along on both days to see the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos play their final games before heading to Tokyo.”



Co-captain Aran Zalewski returns for his first internationals since March 2020 after missing the series in New Zealand through injury.



Nathan Ephraums, Tom Wickham and goalkeeper John Durst have also been included from outside the Olympic team for the Pro League matches.







For the Hockeyroos, the rivalry with Black Sticks continues to grow after the teams played out an intriguing Trans-Tasman Series a month ago.



With the Hockeyroos Olympic team now settled, Head Coach Katrina Powell is expecting the two Pro League matches between the adversaries to go up another gear again.



“We’re aiming for an improved performance on what we put out in the series in New Zealand,” said Powell.



“It is about fine tuning and making sure our way of play is consistent and adding those extra pieces onto it.”



“Having the Olympic team on the park is critical in taking that next step and making sure those connections are working well together.”



“It is going to be another really good hit out but should also provide an entertaining two matches for what are hopefully huge crowds.”



Forward Grace Stewart will miss the matches due to an injury niggle, with Madison Fitzpatrick, Greta Hayes, Georgia Wilson and goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram brought in from outside the Olympic team for this weekend’s games.



Tickets are available through Ticketek. The matches will be broadcast LIVE on Fox Sports and Kayo.



FIH Pro League - Australia v New Zealand

Perth Hockey Stadium at Curtin University



Saturday 26 June 2021

Kookaburras v New Zealand 12.30pm local time (2.30pm AEST)

Hockeyroos v New Zealand 3.00pm local time (5.00pm AEST)



Sunday 27 June 2021

Kookaburras v New Zealand 12.30pm local time (2.30pm AEST)

Hockeyroos v New Zealand 3.00pm local time (5.00pm AEST)



Tickets: Available through Ticketek.

Broadcast: LIVE on Fox Sports (Channel 505 on Saturday, Channel 506 and 507 on Sunday) and Kayo.



Kookaburras players selected for FIH Pro League matches v New Zealand

Daniel Beale, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter (gk), Matthew Dawson, Johan Durst (gk), Nathan Ephraums, Blake Govers, Jeremy Hayward, Tim Howard, Dylan Martin, Trent Mitton, Eddie Ockenden, Flynn Ogilvie, Lachlan Sharp, Josh Simmonds, Jake Whetton, Tom Wickham, Aran Zalewski



Hockeyroos players selected for FIH Pro League matches v New Zealand

Jocelyn Bartram (gk), Edwina Bone, Emily Chalker, Jane Claxton, Madison Fitzpatrick, Savannah Fitzpatrick, Greta Hayes, Kate Jenner, Stephanie Kershaw, Amy Lawton, Rachael Lynch (gk), Rosie Malone, Kaitlin Nobbs, Brooke Peris, Karri Somerville, Penny Squibb, Renee Taylor, Mariah Williams, Georgia Wilson



Hockey Australia media release