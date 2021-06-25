



With 235 caps to his name and two Olympic Games already under his belt, Hugo Inglis is no stranger to the biggest stage in hockey. But even the calm and contained midfielder is incredibly excited at the thought of finally getting to Tokyo for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.





The New Zealand men's team has one last international fixture before they go into a period of heat acclimatisation training back in Auckland, and that is a two match FIH Hockey Pro League fixture against the world number one side, Australia.



"We are fortunate to be in a position to play these highly competitive matches, they are really paramount to our preparations. We couldn't ask for better opposition than Australia," says Inglis. He adds that he has really enjoyed watching other Pro League matches and the recent EuroHockey Championships to see how the other Olympic competitors have been shaping up.



While Inglis is one of a number of very experienced Black Stick players, there are also younger athletes who will have little or no experience of playing in the Olympic spotlight. Inglis is not concerned that these players will be overawed in Tokyo.



"We have Sean Finlay, who is fresh out of high school who won't be so used to cameras and crowds but I have no doubt he will be the best player on the park."



Once the FIH Hockey Pro League is over, Inglis and the squad will be heading back to some intense work in heat chambers, spas and other "psychopathic methods" to help the players cope with the heat of Japan. The team arrives in Tokyo five days ahead of the start of the Olympics.



