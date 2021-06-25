Perth Hockey Stadium



All times GMT +8



26 Jun 2021 15:00 AUS v NZL (RR)

27 Jun 2021 15:00 AUS v NZL (RR)



Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Percent 1 Netherlands 12 9 1 0 1 35 7 28 32 88.9 2 Argentina 10 5 2 0 3 24 15 9 19 63.3 3 New Zealand 8 4 0 2 2 19 14 5 14 58.3 4 Great Britain 12 5 2 1 3 24 14 10 20 55.6 5 Germany 8 4 0 1 3 12 11 1 13 54.2 6 Australia 6 1 1 1 2 6 9 -3 9 50.0 7 Belgium 12 3 1 2 6 19 25 -6 13 36.1 8 China 2 0 0 0 2 2 7 -5 0 0.0 9 United States 10 0 0 0 9 7 46 -39 0 0.0

USA v NED (26.01.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 24.01.2020

AUS v GBR (01.02.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 02.02.2020



