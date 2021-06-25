



SPRING CITY, Pa. – Starting today, five nations will be gathering at The Training Center in Spring City, Pa. for the 2021 Indoor Pan American Cups (IPAC). Taking place Friday, June 25 through Sunday, June 27, this men’s and women’s event is a round-robin tournament with no crossovers, only classification matches, and is a qualifier for the 2022 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup.





Below is everything you need to know ahead of the opening whistle for the 2021 IPAC.



SCHEDULE



ROSTERS



HISTORY



The Indoor Pan American Cup is an international indoor field hockey competition for men and women organized by the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF). The tournament started in the year 2002 for both the men's and women's competition.



Apart from 2004 and 2008 editions, the winner (for 2002, 2005 and 2010), including runner-up) of each tournament was awarded an automatic berth to the men's and women's Indoor Hockey World Cup, as the continental champion.



In the men's competition, Canada has won the tournament four times. For the women's, Argentina and Canada, each have won two times.



Men's History:

YEAR LOCATION 1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH

2021 Spring City, USA

2017 Georgetown, Guyana Trinidad Argentina Canada Guyana

2014 Montevideo, Uruguay Canada USA Guyana Argentina

2012 Puerto Montt, Chile CANCELED

2010 Barquisimeto, Venezuela Canada USA Argentina Trinidad

2008 San Juan, Argentina USA Argentina Peru Uruguay

2005 Kitchener, Canada Canada Trinidad USA Guyana

2004 Valencia, Venezuela Cuba USA Venezuela Peru

2002 Rockville, USA Canada USA Trinidad Mexico



Women's History:

YEAR LOCATION 1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH

2021 Spring City, USA

2017 Georgetown, Guyana USA Argentina Uruguay Canada

2014 Montevideo, Uruguay Canada Argentina USA Uruguay

2012 Puerto Montt, Chile CANCELED

2010 Barquisimeto, Venezuela Argentina Uruguay USA Trinidad

2008 San Juan, Argentina Argentina USA Mexico Peru

2005 Kitchener, Canada Canada USA Trinidad Venezuela

2004 Valencia, Venezuela Cuba Venezuela

2002 Rockville, USA Trinidad Mexico USA Venezuela



HOW TO WATCH



No fans are allowed in attendance, but all IPAC matches will be live streamed free on the Pan American Hockey Federation’s YouTube and Watch.Hockey.



USFHA media release