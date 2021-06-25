Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indoor Pan American Cups: Everything You Need to Know

Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 10:00 | Hits: 23
SPRING CITY, Pa. – Starting today, five nations will be gathering at The Training Center in Spring City, Pa. for the 2021 Indoor Pan American Cups (IPAC). Taking place Friday, June 25 through Sunday, June 27, this men’s and women’s event is a round-robin tournament with no crossovers, only classification matches, and is a qualifier for the 2022 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup.



Below is everything you need to know ahead of the opening whistle for the 2021 IPAC.

SCHEDULE

View the composite, men's and women's round-robin schedule by visiting the IPAC Event Page.

ROSTERS

The IPAC rosters consist of 12-active athletes. All rosters can be viewed by visiting the IPAC Event Page.

HISTORY

The Indoor Pan American Cup is an international indoor field hockey competition for men and women organized by the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF). The tournament started in the year 2002 for both the men's and women's competition.

Apart from 2004 and 2008 editions, the winner (for 2002, 2005 and 2010), including runner-up) of each tournament was awarded an automatic berth to the men's and women's Indoor Hockey World Cup, as the continental champion.

In the men's competition, Canada has won the tournament four times. For the women's, Argentina and Canada, each have won two times.

Men's History:
YEAR     LOCATION     1ST     2ND     3RD     4TH
2021      Spring City, USA                        
2017     Georgetown, Guyana     Trinidad     Argentina     Canada     Guyana
2014     Montevideo, Uruguay     Canada     USA     Guyana     Argentina
2012     Puerto Montt, Chile     CANCELED
2010      Barquisimeto, Venezuela     Canada     USA     Argentina     Trinidad
2008     San Juan, Argentina     USA     Argentina     Peru     Uruguay
2005     Kitchener, Canada     Canada     Trinidad     USA     Guyana
2004     Valencia, Venezuela     Cuba     USA     Venezuela     Peru
2002     Rockville, USA     Canada     USA     Trinidad     Mexico

Women's History:
YEAR     LOCATION     1ST     2ND     3RD     4TH
2021      Spring City, USA                        
2017     Georgetown, Guyana     USA     Argentina     Uruguay     Canada
2014     Montevideo, Uruguay     Canada     Argentina     USA     Uruguay
2012     Puerto Montt, Chile     CANCELED
2010      Barquisimeto, Venezuela     Argentina     Uruguay     USA     Trinidad
2008     San Juan, Argentina     Argentina     USA     Mexico     Peru
2005     Kitchener, Canada     Canada     USA     Trinidad     Venezuela
2004     Valencia, Venezuela     Cuba     Venezuela            
2002     Rockville, USA     Trinidad     Mexico     USA     Venezuela

HOW TO WATCH

No fans are allowed in attendance, but all IPAC matches will be live streamed free on the Pan American Hockey Federation’s YouTube and Watch.Hockey.

For more information regarding the schedule and more, visit the Indoor Pan American Cups event page.

#IPAC2021

USFHA media release

