



MOORPARK, Calif. – The U.S. U-22 Men’s National Team will host Chile and Mexico in a 3-Nations Series at Moorpark College in Moorpark, Calif. from Saturday, June 26 through Thursday, July 1. For this six-day, international round-robin tournament, U.S. Men’s National Team Head Coach Harry Singh has selected the 27-athlete roster for competition.





Following the Young Men’s National Championship that took place June 15 through June 20 at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va., the men’s junior high performance staff named the 2021-22 Junior U.S. Men’s National Team Training Squads. From that list, Singh narrowed it down and selected the below athletes to play in the 3-Nations Series this week, as a preparation event in the lead up to the Junior Pan American Championships set for August 16 to 29 in Santiago, Chile.



U.S. U-22 Men's National Team Training Squad 3-Nations Series Roster:



Leo Baumgardner (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Gavin Chung (Glen Ridge, N.J.), Hayden Clay (Charlotte, N.C.), Gerald Cutone (Reading, Mass.), Corey Dykema (Newport News, Va.), Brett Eisner (Lafayette, Calif.), Jason Garrett (Oak Park, Calif.), Liam Hawley (Ventura, Calif.), Jaden Henry-Brooks (Moorpark, Calif.), Gary Johal (Phoenix, Ariz.), Wyatt Katz (Santa Rosa Valley, Calif.), Tymen Kloen (Amsterdam, Netherlands), James Lynch (Montville, N.J.), Namit Mangat (Glendale, Ariz.), Mehtab Grewel (Somis, Calif.), Michael Mendoza (Monument, Colo.), Henzor Motta (San Juan, Puerto Rico), Shiven Patel (Los Altos, Calif.), Noah Reynolds (Moorpark, Calif.), Phil Schofield (Moorpark, Calif.), Jatin Sharma (South San Francisco, Calif.), Amar Singh (Santa Clara, Calif.), Danish Singh (Phoenix, Ariz.), Cameron Spach (Newbury Park, Calif.), Damien Tarala (Norwalk, Conn.), Ben Theising (Fillmore, Calif.), Michael Theobald (Ballston Spa, N.Y.)



The USMNT staff will select the competing roster each day of the games.



3-Nations Series Schedule:

DATE TIME TEAM 1 TEAM 2 Saturday, June 26, 2021 3:20 PM PT Chile vs Mexico Sunday, June 27, 2021 3:20 PM PT USA vs Chile Monday, June 28, 2021 5:50 PM PT USA vs Mexico Tuesday, June 29, 2021 5:50 PM PT Chile vs Mexico Wednesday, June 30, 2021 5:50 PM PT USA vs Chile Thursday, July 1, 2021 10:20 AM PT USA vs Mexico

USMNT Head Coach Harry Singh will lead the U-21/22 program during the 3-Nations Series and through the men’s Junior Pan American Championship. He will be assisted by Shawn Nakamura and Paul Singh, current USMNT athlete.



USFHA media release