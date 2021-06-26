By Ijaz Chaudhry



Pakistan Hockey Federation has recently announced players for the National Junior Camp to prepare for the Junior World Cup and Junior Asia Cup. The 27-member camp will be held in Lahore from June 30 to July 18.





As many as seven of the boys are proud products of the Dar Hockey Academy, Pakistan`s biggest reservoir of the hockey talent. They include Waqar Younis (goal keeper), Aqueel Ahmed, Hammad Anjum, Asif Haneef, Ali Aziz, Adeel Latif & Murtaza Yaqoob.



All have benefited from Dar HA`s last overseas training tour to Holland and Belgium, and with one exception also toured Malaysia with the academy`s team.



These talented and well trained boys got selected by three of country`s top departmental teams.



They have been appearing for WAPDA (National Champions), Sui Southern Gas Company (Runner Up last National Championship)and Mari Petroleum Company Limited in the domestic competitions.



