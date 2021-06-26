

The Malaysian national men's junior squad hope to get some good news when the Movement Control Order (MCO 3.0) ends on Monday.





The team are eager to return to the field and resume training.



"The MCO 3.0 ends on Monday, and I hope there will be some good news for sports in the country.



"The trainees have been keeping fit via online training far too long, and they hope to return to the field as soon as possible," said team manager I. Vickneswaran.



Hockey in the country has been inactive due to the MCO initiative to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The men and women's junior teams are eager to return to the field soon ahead of their respective Junior World Cup qualifiers.



"So far, there has not been any clusters in sports in the country.



"I hope the teams will be able to train outdoors as they need to prepare for their Junior World Cups," said Vickneswaran.



The men and women's Junior Asia Cups (JAC) double up as qualifiers for the Junior World Cups.



The men's JAC offers four Junior World Cup spots, and Malaysia should be able to qualify.



The national women's team have to finish in the top-three bracket to make the Junior World Cup cut.



"My players need international matches ahead of the JAC. However, it is impossible now due to pandemic restrictions, so we need to start training outdoors soon to regain our form.



"The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) are also finding it difficult to plan for both the tournaments, but still, competing nations need to be on their toes for the new dates," Vickneswaran added.



While the women's JAC is still planed for Aug 16-22 in Japan, the AHF have yet to decide on the new dates for the men's tournament.



New Straits Times