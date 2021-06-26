Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 10:00 | Hits: 6
Thomas Briels (C) WORLDSPORTPICS COPYRIGHT FRANK UIJLENBROEK

Like Cédric Charlier, Félix Denayer and John-John Dohmen, he was preparing to play at the age of 33 for his fourth Olympic Games. Certainly, Thomas Briels will be on the trip to Japan. But as a reservist (with Loïc Van Doren and Augustin Meurmans), and after giving up his captain’s armband to Félix Denayer. A form of public degradation of modern times, both understandable given the level of competition reached by the Red Lions, and of course a little sad if we measure the commitment of the striker with the right bicep crossed by the Olympic rings. ..

