Spring City, PA, USA





GUY v USA (Photo: Mark Palczewski/PAHF)



Canada 1 - Uruguay 1



In the first match of the Indoor Pan American Cup (W), the Uruguayan team, led by Tixe Nicolás and his Canadian pair tied for one goal and divide points.





In a favorable start for Uruguay, in the first half they quickly took the lead with a goal after three minutes, scored by Viana Teresa (# 17). That same player would also have the first green card of the match for foul play.



In the second half Canada took the reins of the game and achieved the tie through Kathleen Leahy (# 10). Not only the result was able to equalize, but also the game. Both teams were looking to score the second but a very good defense from Uruguay prevented the Canadians from getting ahead.



The third half was much more difficult, some strong plays reflect the fatigue and ferocity with which both teams look for the victory. The cards were immediate, Canada played most of the time with two less players (two yellow and one green).



In the last part of the match, no advantages were taken, sentencing the tie in the first match of the 2021 Pan American Indoor Cup.



Argentina 2 - Uruguay 2



It was a tie (2-2) in an even match where they failed in take advantage



The Uruguayan team began winning with a goal from its captain Milagros Algorta that allowed Uruguay to go ahead at the first quarter break. At the start of the second quarter, Argentina found the temporary tie thanks to Carina Guzman and with this result they went to the halftime.



The third quarter did not decrease in intensity with both teams looking for the rival goal. Argentina tried to be patient in their attacks and Uruguay with a strong defense coming out of counter-attack. This is how the Uruguayan team managed to put themselves ahead again with a goal from Teresa Viana but two minutes into the last quarter, the Argentine team again tied the game with a goal from Luciana Agudo.



Uruguay culminated its first day in the competition with two draws (they opened the day with a draw against Canada) while for Argentina it meant the debut in the tournament and will be measured in the last game of the day against Guyana.



Guyana 2 - USA 20



Behind a strong scoring performance, No. 12 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team defeated No. 21 Guyana, 20-2 in their first 2021 Indoor Pan American Cup match.



The North American team began winning with 3 goals in the first quarter, with the first goal in the first minute of the game. Ending the first quarter 3-0.



In the second quarter, the United States widened the score with 8 goals and Guyana only got a green card for Makeda Harding to go into the half, winning 11-0.



During the third quarter Guyana discounted with a goal from Abosaide Cadogan, but again the North American team scored 5 goals converted by Elizabeth Yeager, Hope Rose, Madison Orobono and Ashley Sessa.



In the last quarter of the match, Abosaide Cadogan discounted again for Guyana, trying to push his team mass beyond the wide gap, but the local again sentenced the match by scoring 4 more goals to reach the end of the match 20-2. There was only one green card from the United States and it went to Hope Rose.



Canada 4 - USA 5



In the fourth pool game on the first day of the Indoor Pan American Cup, Canada played against the United States, living a North American classic.



Starting the first quarter in the 10th minute of the match Corinne Zanaolli from a penalty corner scored the first goal of the match, going into halftime 1-0 with the home team winning.



During the second quarter the US team scored again with the participation of Kasey Tapman and Ashley Sessa who obtained a green card and Hope Rose, the latter from a penalty stroke after a clear infraction. On the other hand, Canada scored with a goal from Madison Thompson, finishing the second quarter 5-1 with the victory for the locals.



Reaching the third quarter taking advantage of the lack of concentration and the infractions of the United States that cost him two yellow cards, one for Hope Rose who was 2 minutes off the field and another for Madison Orobon who was 4 minutes away from the team, Canada gained momentum and Madison Thompson converted again to discount and get closer to the result.



Starting the fourth and last quarter with the result 5-2, Canada continued to fight and at the end of the game their captain Alison Lee from a penalty and Kathleen Leahy showed how strong this team is, putting the score 5-4 trying to tie the game in the last minute. Even having tried, the game remained for the local team.



Guyana 0 - Argentina 14



Guyana was looking to get a win and recover from the 20-2 defeat against the United States and also take revenge from the last game in which they faced the South Americans, which was in 2017 for this same tournament, Argentina won 3-0.



The Argentine girls struck quickly and at the beginning they took the lead thanks to a goal from Carina Guzmán and then from Zanni and Gomes on two occasions. At the end of the first quarter Zanni scored again, but this time with a penalty stroke. Thus the first 10 minutes ended 5-0 in favor of Argentina.



In the second quarter, Argentina reached the rival area again at 2nd minute and it was María Eugenia Nimo who put the final stamp on the play. Then Guyana improved the defense and prevented their goal from being beaten until the end of the quarter, when Olympian Gomes Fantasia converted twice through her specialty on outdoor hockey: the penalty corner.



In the third querter the guyaneses notably improved their defensive appearance and resisted the offensive actions until, averaging the fourth , Guzmán scored her second goal. In this section, Argentina scored two more goals (Irianni and Berola), but none through the penalty corner, which show the changes that Phillip Fernándes proposed to her players.



Finally, in the last quarter Argentina scored three times (Agudo x2 and Ríos Ferreyra). However, Fernando Ferrara decided to take out his goalkeeper when there were still 6 minutes left to finish the game and play with 6 players on the field. This action allowed the “albicelestes” to score two goals and win 14-0, obtaining their first victory in the tournament.



With this result, the United States has the first place -with 6 points-, escorted by Argentina (4), Uruguay (2), Canada (1) and Guyana (0).



Pan American Hockey Federation media release