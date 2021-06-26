Spring City, PA, USA





ARG v USA (Photo: Mark Palczewski/PAHF)



Canada 3 - Argentina 6



Opening the Indoor Cup in the men's branch, the teams from Argentina and Canada were measured at the Spring City Training Center in Pennsylvania (USA).





The Argentine team, led by Fernando Ferrara, was surprised at the first minute of the match with a goal from Fernandes Lyle (# 7) that put the match in favor of the Canadians. But three minutes later the tie would come from Facundo Navarro (# 9).



In the second half Argentina would achieve a partial advantage over the final, with a goal from Joaquín González (# 15) a few seconds before the buzzer sounded. So, they went to halftime 2-1 up.



Already in the third half, in a flurry of goals, the Argentine team managed to stretch the lead by two goals, converted by Alfredo Sosa (# 21) and Juan Eleicegui (# 5). Thus, the result was 4 to 1 for the Ferrara’s team. But not for long, as Canada kept attacking and managed to go 4-3 with two goals, one from Singh Gurjot (# 28) and the other from Dhaliwal Gurtej (# 17).



By the end of the match, despite the good Canadian game, and thanks to a great performance by the Argentine goalkeeper, the “Blanquiceleste” managed to extend the score with two more goals from Juan Eleicegui, who with his hat trick gave his team the first victory 6 to 3.



Argentina 4 - USA 3



Argentina defeated United States 4 - 3 and added his second victory of the day



With goals from Facundo Navarro x2, Nehuen Ayala and Juan Eleicegu, the Argentine team defeated the USA and won their second victory of the day.



In a high-intensity match, Argentina opened the scoring at the end of the first quarter through Facundo Navarro and thus ended the first period up on the scoreboard. At the restart, the USA tied the game with a goal from Aki Kaeppeler and managed to take the lead with a flurry of goals from Pat Harris and Vincent Heller respectively. Despite this, when it seemed that they would go into halftime with a two-goal advantage in favor of the northern team, Argentina reach the discount through Nehuen Ayala.



The third quarter was dominated by the “albiceleste” team who managed to turn the result with a new conquest by Facundo Navarro to reach the tie and then go ahead on the scoreboard with a goal converted by their captain Juan Eleicegu.



In the last quarter the USA looked for a tie but found a good Argentine defense who knew how to add good ball circulation so that the game ended in their favor. Great comeback of the “albiceleste” team that adds their second victory in the tournament.



USA 6 - Canada 1



Although the overall result (6-1) does not reflect it, the game between the United States and Canada was highly challenge and was defined in the areas and in the effectiveness of the players.



The scoring was only opened at 5 'by American Pat Harris and 2' later, Kaeppeler, stretched the partial advantage. During the next 10 minutes the teams did not make differences and after several battles it was Harris who managed to unlock the game at 16 'and with the help of Christian DeAngelis at 19' they were 4-0.



The second half was no exception and in a game that only had 5 penalty corners, those led by Mulder Jason were only able to break Adam Kapasi's barrier at 28 'and again at 31' thanks to the actions of Haha Kentwell and Vincent Heller respectively.



At the end of the game and after 4 penalty corners for the Canadians, led by John D’Souza found the goal after a shot from Micah Teixeira. But they did not have time to close the gap since 3 'later the buzzer sounded announcing the end of the game.



For their next match, Canada will have to revise their game in the rival area to beat Argentina, who already defeated them 6-3 and then must beat the United States to guarantee a place in the final.



With this result, Argentina is temporarily positioned as the leader with 6 points, followed by the United States (3) and finally Canada (0).



Pan American Hockey Federation media release