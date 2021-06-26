Another riveting chapter in the Hockeyroos’ and New Zealand rivalry has been written with a shootout required after their FIH Pro League match in Perth finished 2-2.





The Hockeyroos made an explosive start, finding themselves 2-0 up inside five minutes before the Black Sticks clawed their way back to draw level.



Despite the Hockeyroos appearing the more likely to snatch a winner in the last quarter, the match went to a shootout where New Zealand goalkeeper Grace O’Hanlon proved the hero, keeping out all four of Australia’s penalty attempts.



With their pressure high from the outset, the Hockeyroos meant business and were rewarded with a two goal advantage in quick time.



Savannah Fitzpatrick did superbly to cause a turnover inside the Hockeyroos’ attacking 25 metre area, driving intently into the circle and squaring the ball up for a diving Rosie Malone to get the crucial touch.



A minute later Emily Chalker struck from close range to stun the Black Sticks.



New Zealand captain Stacey Michelson took it upon herself to get her side back in it as she produced a magnificent individual effort to rifle a tomahawk past Rachael Lynch in the Hockeyroos goal.



The Hockeyroos’ high press was proving effective as they put pressure on the New Zealand defence but they could not capitalise.



Lynch made a clutch save three minutes before half time to keep the Hockeyroos in front at the break.



But in the 36th minute the Black Sticks were level courtesy of a lightning counter attack, Hope Ralph deflecting the ball home at the far post.



Jocelyn Bartram, who replaced Lynch at half time, produced a stellar save to deny Olivia Merry in the shadows of three quarter time to set up an enthralling final 15 minutes.



The Hockeyroos looked the team more likely to break the deadlock in the final quarter, Malone, Renee Taylor and Steph Kershaw all coming close.



Young Hockeyroos defender Karri Somerville went just wide with a drag flick in the final minute that would have proved the winner, the scores remaining deadlocked to send the game to a shootout.



Neither side could convert from their first three attempts, before Samantha Charlton and Julia King both stepped up to score their penalties and earn the Black Sticks the bonus point.



The teams will return for Match 2 tomorrow in the final day of the COVID disrupted 2020 FIH Pro League.



Match Details



Hockeyroos 2 (Malone 4’, Chalker 5’)

New Zealand 2 (Michelson 11’, Ralph 36’)

(New Zealand win shootout 2-0)



@ Perth Hockey Stadium



Hockeyroos: 2.Rosie Malone, 3.Brooke Peris, 4.Amy Lawton, 8.Georgia Wilson, 10.Maddy Fitzpatrick, 12.Greta Hayes, 13.Edwina Bone, 14.Steph Kershaw, 15.Katlin Nobbs, 18.Jane Claxton (c), 19.Jocelyn Bartram (gk), 20.Karri Somerville, 21.Renee Taylor, 22.Kate Jenner, 24.Mariah Williams, 26.Emily Chalker, 27.Rachael Lynch (gk), 32.Savannah Fitzpatrick



New Zealand: 1.Tarryn Davey, 2.Olivia Shannon, 4.Olivia Merry, 5.Frances Davies, 12.Ella Gunson, 13.Samantha Charlton, 15.Grace O’Hanlon (gk), 16.Liz Thompson, 17.Stephanie Dickins, 19.Tessa Jopp, 20.Megan Hull, 24.Rose Keddell, 25.Kelsey Smith, 31.Stacey Michelsen (c), 33.Julia King, 34.Hope Ralph



Unused Substitutes: 27.Holly Pearson, 42.Georgia Barnett (gk)



Hockey Australia media release