Perth Hockey Stadium

All times GMT +8



26 Jun 2021 AUS v NZL (RR) 7 -3

27 Jun 2021 12:30 AUS v NZL (RR)



Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Percent 1 Belgium 14 9 2 0 1 2 40 26 14 32 76.2 2 Germany 10 5 2 0 0 3 26 23 3 19 63.3 3 Australia 9 4 1 0 3 1 34 23 11 17 63.0 4 India 8 3 3 0 0 2 22 17 5 15 62.5 5 Netherlands 12 5 2 0 2 3 32 29 3 21 58.3 6 Great Britain 12 4 0 0 3 5 25 25 0 15 41.7 7 Argentina 12 2 1 0 3 6 26 35 -9 11 30.6 8 New Zealand 9 2 1 0 0 6 18 32 -14 8 29.6 9 Spain 12 2 1 0 1 8 23 36 -13 9 25.0

FIH Match Centre