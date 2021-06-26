Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2020-21 FIH Pro League (M) - 26 June

Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021
Perth Hockey Stadium
All times GMT +8

26 Jun 2021     AUS v NZL (RR)   7 -3
27 Jun 2021 12:30     AUS v NZL (RR)

Pool Standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsSO WinDrawsSO LossLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePointsPercent
1 Belgium 14 9 2 0 1 2 40 26 14 32 76.2
2 Germany 10 5 2 0 0 3 26 23 3 19 63.3
3 Australia 9 4 1 0 3 1 34 23 11 17 63.0
4 India 8 3 3 0 0 2 22 17 5 15 62.5
5 Netherlands 12 5 2 0 2 3 32 29 3 21 58.3
6 Great Britain 12 4 0 0 3 5 25 25 0 15 41.7
7 Argentina 12 2 1 0 3 6 26 35 -9 11 30.6
8 New Zealand 9 2 1 0 0 6 18 32 -14 8 29.6
9 Spain 12 2 1 0 1 8 23 36 -13 9 25.0

