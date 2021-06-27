

Image Taken by Mark Palczewski



SPRING CITY, Pa. – On the second day of the 2021 Indoor Pan American Cups (IPAC) at The Training Center in Spring City, Pa. both the No. 12 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team and No. 42 U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team secured their spots in the final. The women will take on No. 15 Canada, while the men will go up against No. 20 Argentina.





Indoor USWNT 2 - 1 Uruguay



The No. 12 Indoor U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team put a lot of pressure on No. 21 Uruguay in the opening quarter but were unable to find the back of the goal. A close chance came four minutes in when a shot by Beth Yeager (Greenwich, Conn.) went just wide. Uruguay almost capitalized in the final minute, but USA goalkeeper Sam Carlino (Lawrence Township, N.J.) came out to make the stop.



The first four minutes of the second frame started the same way with Uruguay remaining disciplined on defense limiting USA’s offense. In the 16th minute, Uruguay earned the first penalty corner of the game, but it was defended well by USA. Carlino was forced to make a stop a minute later, as the half-finished deadlocked.



Both sides produced two close chances in the third frame, just a minute apart. Uruguay’s attempt came first when Constanza Barrandeguy’s shot was saved by Carlino. Down at the other end, a shot by Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.) rocked the outside of the goal. USA remained on the attack and two minutes later, Rose got a low angle shot off, followed up on the rebound and put it on a Uruguay foot for a USA penalty corner. Rose’s shot was saved by Uruguay goalkeeper Maria Bate. USA kept threatening and earned another two penalty corners in the quarter but were unable to convert.



Scoreless to start the fourth, USA’s persistent attack paid off one minute in when Rose scored off a penalty corner. Thirty seconds later, Ashley Sessa (Schwenksville, Pa.) doubled their lead on a reverse spin goal. A determined Uruguay got on the front foot and forced a penalty corner. The shot was saved off the line by the body of a USA defender earning Uruguay a penalty stroke, that Camila de Maria scored. Within the final five minutes to go, Carlino came up with a critical save to keep Uruguay out and secure the 2-1 win for USA.



Indoor USMNT 1 - 4 Argentina



Like yesterday’s meeting, the first five minutes of the match between No. 42 U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team and No. 20 Argentina was static, before chances started to come. Los Leones had a fast break that was stopped by USA goalkeeper Jonathan Klages (Berlin, Germany). A deep intercept for Los Leones resulted in another shot that was saved off the shoulder of Klages. At the 10-minute mark, another fast break resulted in a shot saved by Klages as Argentina earned a penalty corner. On the chance, Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.) saved it in the air off the goal line to keep it scoreless.



To open the second, Argentina started with a succession of shots. A minute in, Aki Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany) earned a 3-minute yellow card giving Los Leones an extra player. They used that to their advantage when Alredo Sosa scored off a penalty corner. Once back at full strength, USA pressed forward. In the 16th minute, Pat Harris (Moorpark, Calif.) intercepted it and drove down the left board, entered the circle and his reverse flick shot went high and wide. The next two minutes, USA had a flurry of chances. A shot by Vincent Heller (Stuttgart, Germany) was followed up with one by Kaeppeler, which earned USA a penalty corner. Kaeppeler drag was saved by Argentina goalkeeper Bruno Mayo, but USA kept pressuring. The half closed with Klages coming up with a save to keep the game at 0-1 to Argentina.



USA started the third with three quick shots. A close chance came for the red, white and blue in the 26th minute after Kaeppeler stepped hard which led to an inside pass to Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.) who sent it through to JaJa Kentwell (Spring City, Pa.). Kentwell passed it over to Heller whose shot was blocked by an Argentina defender. Maximiliano Valdes converted off a penalty corner in the 27th minute to give Los Leones an 0-2 lead. USA continued to push forward, and Heller had another good chance, but it was saved by Mayo.



Two minutes into the fourth quarter, Harris scored off a penalty corner to bring USA within one. Play in the last 8 minutes turned physical as USA was issued two cards. Argentina extended their lead off a penalty corner goal from Juan Eleicegui in the 36th minute and then immediately following a 2-minute yellow card, they added another through Facundo Navarro. Trailing 1-4, USA didn’t let up on the pressure and earned a penalty corner with 22 seconds to go but couldn’t find an outcome.



Indoor USWNT 3 - 3 Argentina



The match started fast for No. 12 Indoor USWNT against No. 15 Argentina, when Beth Yeager (Greenwich, Conn.) was fouled hard just outside the circle. Upgraded to a penalty corner, Ali Campbell (Gilbertsville, Pa.) scored on a straight drag to put USA up, 1-0. Off the restart, Argentina countered to earn a penalty corner of their own but couldn’t find a result. Under a minute to go USA goalkeeper Sam Carlino (Lawrence Township, N.J.) came up with a big save that went off her shoulder and Las Leonas jumped on the rebound, but their shot went over the baseline.



USA kept up the pressure and in the 15th minute added to their lead after a shot from Ashley Sessa (Schwenksville, Pa.) went off Zuk and Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.) put away the rebound. Chances were few between but with 16 seconds to go before the half, Argentina earned a penalty corner and cut the goal margin through a Julia Gomes goal.



Three minutes into the third, Argentina was on the hunt as they got a fast break chance, but it was shut down by double team from Campbell and Yeager. A minute later, Yeager scored following a right side drive into the circle that she sent to the far corner. Sessa nearly added her name to the score sheet in the 27th minute after great eliminations skills ended in a shot, but Argentina used the chance to counter. Down the other way, Carlino came up with back-to-back saves as the quarter break ended at 3-1.



Argentina continued to pressure and five minutes into the fourth got a goal through Maria Nimo to bring it within one. Time was ticking down and with 20 seconds to go Carlino made a save, USA got on the rebound as Rayne Wright (Bethlehem, Pa.) took it into their defensive corner to kill the clock, but Argentina earned a penalty corner. With time nearly expired, Luciana Agudo scored for Las Leonas tie the match, 3-3.



Indoor USMNT 5 - 1 Canada



The No. 42 Indoor USMNT needed to win or tie their game against No. 15 Canada to secure their place in the final.



At the 5-minute mark, Canada was awarded a penalty stroke for a hard foul in the circle. Jonathan Klages (Berlin, Germany) came up big, stopping Micah Teixeira’s attempt. A minute later, USA earned a penalty corner after Aki Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany) sent a long ball into the circle that went off a Canada foot. A few more chances came for the red, white and blue and in the 9th minute JaJa Kentwell (Spring City, Pa.) earned USA another penalty corner. Kaeppeler buried it into the left corner to give USA a 1-0 lead.



In the 15th minute, Canada evened the score off a goal by Gurtej Dhaliwal. Canada remained on the front foot after getting three consecutive penalty corners in a row. On the third attempt, they took too long to execute so the official called it coming out. Canada’s Jagpreet Singh was issued a green card and USA capitalized on the player advantage when Kaeppeler sent a long ball into the circle that was perfectly deflected by Pat Harris (Moorpark, Calif.). Kentwell had a close chance in the dying seconds of the half after receiving it right in front of Kapasi but couldn’t get a shot off. USA went into the break leading, 2-1.



Canada opened the third with back-to-back shots that were both denied by Klages. In the 23rd minute, Kentwell was driving toward the circle and was fouled hard by Canada’s Jagpreet Singh. He was issued a four-minute yellow as USA earned a penalty corner that Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.) scored off a double slip to make it 3-1. With five seconds left on the clock, Kentwell earned USA another penalty corner after his deflection was cleared by Kapasi into his own defender. Only fitting it was Kentwell who converted off a rebound to bump USA’s led to 4-1.



There was a lot of back and forth play in the opening minutes of the final frame. At the 37th minute, Harris was taken down off the right boards. Canada’s Lyles Fernandes was issued a 4-minute yellow as USA earned a penalty corner. Harris scored and sealed the 5-1 win and place in the IPAC Final.



USFHA media release