Spring City, PA, USA





USA v URU(Photo: Mark Palczewski)



USA 2 - URU 1



The second day of the 2021 Indoor Pan American Cup began with the women's match between the United States (WR 12) and Uruguay (WR 22), which added a new victory for the North American team that beat the Uruguayans 2-1.





The game started really challenge for both teams, entering the area and goal shots . Uruguay had control of the ball by the end of the first quarter, although the United States found ways to counter-attack.



From the beginning of the second quarter, Uruguay showed a solid defense, emerging gracefully from the insistent attacks by the North Americans. The only play of the first half of the game featured the Uruguayan women, although they did not manage to gain an advantage.



The third quarter had an interruption due to a Uruguayan player receiving a blow on the face. Once the game was resumed, the United States was quick to show dominance and got three set plays without being able to open the score.



It was in the last quarter where the goals show up. Hope Rose (# 6) was responsible for scoring the first North American goal via penalty corner in the 32nd minute. Immediately after , Ashley Sessa (# 19) converted the second. In an effort not to leave without a fight, De María (# 6) managed to convert the first for Uruguay through a penalty stroke.



With this result, the United States secured another 3 points, partially retaining the top. Uruguay will seek to score points in their next match against Guyana (WR 31)



CAN 13 - GUY 0



The second match of the women's pool in the 2021 Indoor Pan American Cup was with Canada (WR 17) and Guyana (WR 31), in which the North American team stood out in a bulky 13-0 goal difference over their South American pair.



The match took a few minutes for the teams to settle into their game. Canada got corners, and it was in the second that Rebecca Calvalho (# 3) scored via a flick straight to the center of the goal prior to halftime.



The second quarter marked a clear dominance of Canada. Captain Alison Lee (# 5) showed off throwing the ball over the rival goalkeeper, converting the second for her team. A minute later, through a corner, Madison Thompson (# 9) widened the difference. The halftime was preceded by another two goals from the Canadian captain, one from a corner and the other from a penalty stroke.



With a partial score of 5-0, Canada resumed the game with two set plays, of which Kathleen Leahy (# 10) capitalized the second. Nicole Poulakis (# 2) opened her personal account internationally by scoring a play goal in the 22nd. Minutes came in which the game was stuck, and it was Leahy who scored again at 27 'and at 30'.



In the last quarter, the players from Guyana showed a new attitude, despite having one less player for a few minutes. Condition that Carvalho knew how to take advantage of for Canada, adding a goal to his team. Guyana's reaction got the penalty corner, which did not serve for the discount. Despite their efforts, Thompson, Leahy and Angela Lancaster (# 18) took it upon themselves to seal the resounding victory for Canada.



Thus, Canada adds 3 points in the table and Guyana will seek to score points against Uruguay.



USA 3 - ARG 3



On the second day of competition, the Argentine team, who had won 14-0 against Guyana, faced their American counterpart, current Champion of the tournament.



The game started very benefiting the United States , which opened the scoring four minutes into the game, with a slash from # 5 Campbell from a penalty corner. In that same play, Carina Guzman (Argentina) was suspended with a green card. At the end of the first half, Coccaro (Argentina) and Yeager (USA) would also be sanctioned with a one-minute suspension.



In the second half, the North American team continued playing a little better and managed to stretch the lead with a goal from Rose Hope (# 6) five minutes after the game resumed. However, Argentina never stopped attacking and trying to narrow the gap on the scoreboard. Although they played with one less player, with a yellow card to Juliana Rios Ferreyra (# 7), they managed to go to half time 2 to 1. Julia Gomes Fantasia (# 16) sealed the second half with a goal from a penalty corner.



As soon as the third half began, Argentina would again be at a numerical disadvantage, since Luciana Agudo (# 10) would have a yellow card for rough play. The United States manages to enlarge the score 3 to 1, through a great team play that ended Elizabeth Yeager (# 3). Then Rose Hope (# 6) would get a yellow card and before the possibility of continuing to brudge the result, Argentina took possession of the ball and was very close to scoring, prevented by the great performance of rival goalkeeper Samantha Carlino.



In the last quarter, the Argentine team returned to be the protagonist and immediately took full possession of the ball, thus obtaining the 3 to 2 with a goal María Nimo (# 14). Already in the last minutes of the match, and outnumbered after the yellow card to Julia Gomes Fantasia (# 16), Argentina would manage to tie the game in the last penalty corner. Luciana Agudo (# 10) sealed the final tie 3 to 3 against the last Pan American Indoor champion.



URU 7 - GUY 1



Although the first goal of the match was by Uruguay at 3 'thanks to the action of Constanza Barrandeguy and the second at 6' (Camila Piazza), Guyana's defense improved significantly compared to yesterday's match and he kept his goal undefeated part of the first quarter and all of the second.



The Guyanese closed the gap at 24 'with a goal from Marzana Fiedtkou. Although the cimarronas squandered many chances in the rival area, at 27 'they went back on the scoreboard through Camila de María and at 29' Barrandeguy found the net again.



Finally, in the fourth quarter of the match, the goals were hard to get and they reached 36 'and 38' with the actions of the match's top scorer -Barrandeguy- and María Correa. To close, Piazza converted the final goal seconds before time run off, sentencing the 7-1.



ARG 1 - CAN 2



In the second game of the day for Argentina they faced Canada for a place in the final.



Argentina during the first two quarters put pressure on the opponent field, having greater dominance of the ball, during the third quarter the pressure from Argentina continued, Canada had chances to take advantage. During the game they had 4 penalty corners, while Argentina had only one chance.



The game was defined in the final minutes, beating a place in the final, with a goal at the beginning of the first quarter for Canada scored by Alison Lee (# 5) through a penalty stroke. Minutes later, a penalty stroke for Argentina converted by Gomez Julia (# 16), put the tie, and during the last minute of play Alison Lee (# 5) gave the victory to Canada.



Argentina will play for 3rd place against Uruguay, and Canada will face the USA for 1st place.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release