Spring City, PA, USA





USA v ARG(Photo: Mark Palczewski)



USA 1 - ARG 4



On the second day of the 2021 Indoor Pan American Cup, the first match of the men's pool was between the United States (WR 47) and Argentina (WR 21), in which the South Americans took a new 4-1 victory.





During the first quarter, Argentina was the leading team, but despite their efforts, they only received a green card, a yellow card and a penalty corner without the possibility of opening the scoring.



In the second quarter, the cards went to the North American team: yellow for Aki Kaepeller (# 29) in the 12 minute and green for captain Pat Harris (# 10) a minute later. Counting on this numerical advantage of players, Argentina got the first goal from a corner thanks to Alfredo Sosa (# 21). The United States tried to recover by getting two chances on the set play, but could not convert.



After halftime, Argentina got new penalty corners. In this way, Maximiliano Valdés (# 13) got the second goal at 27 minutes.



The last quarter brought the discount for North Americans; their captain scored from a penalty corner in the 32nd minute. But the relief was quelled three minutes later by Nehuen Ayala Gallo (# 8) who made the third goal for Argentina. On closing, Facundo Navarro (# 9) made it 4-1 with which he would close the board after the last penalty corner scored by the United States.



In this way, Argentina once again defeats the United States in the competition, adding another 3 points, securing a place in the final and waiting for a rival.



ARG 1 - CAN 2



After getting a place in the final, the Argentine team faced Canada in the last match of the Indoor Cup in the men's pool.



The match began with Argentina attacking in an orderly manner, smoothly and trying to maintain possession of the ball. Meanwhile, his Canadian pair was focused on defense and on managing to retain the rival attack. They both kept their goals at zero.



In the second half, the Argentines began to play a little firmer and refined their aim to open the scoring with a great goal from Agustín Ceballos (# 7). Despite receiving a yellow card at the beginning (Alfredo Sosa # 7)), they held the lead until the end, when Canada got their first green card (Lyle Fernandes # 7).



Three minutes after the start of the third quarter the North American team would draw, which through Fernandes (# 7) would draw the score 1 to 1. The game was even and Canada seemed to have the advantage. Argentina would miss another player with the second yellow (Juan Eleicegui # 5).



As soon as the last half started, the player Gurjot Singh (# 28 Canada) would be suspended for one minute. The Argentine team could not sustain the defense and the balanced attack of their rival caused them to retreat too much. Thus the Canadians turned the score with a goal from Gurtej Dhaliwal (# 17), who took advantage of an excellent counter-attack thus sentencing the 2 to 1 in his favor.



With this victory, Canada forces a tiebreaker with the United States to see which team will join Argentina in the final.



CAN 1 - USA 5



At the end of the second day of the Indoor Pan American Cup, Canada and the United States defined the second finalist. The locals hit at the right moments of the match and took it away with a resounding 5 to 1, so they will be Argentina's rivals in the final match of the tournament.



The first to creat a clear goal situation was the Canadian team with a penalty stroke at 6 ', but goalkeeper Jonathan Klages managed to stop it. With a minute left in the first quarter, Aki Kaeppeler managed to convert through the penalty corner and put the United States ahead.



At 15 'Canada achieved the tie through Gurtej Dhaliwal. Two minutes later, Jagpreet Singh saw the green card and just a minute later, the American team captain, Pat Harris, put his team ahead again.



Already in the third quarter, Jagpreet Singh received a yellow card for a severe infraction at 23 ’. Almost immediately, again through the penalty corner, Kaeppeler scored for the United States and turn to a 3 -1. With time already up, the locals scored again from the set play, this time at the hands of JaJa Kentwell.



In the last 10 minutes of the match, the host team of the tournament knew how to handle the advantage and play with the desperation of its rival. With three minutes to go, Canadian Lyle Fernandes saw the yellow card and the United States took advantage of the moment with a new effective penalty corner, as Harris added his second goal in the game and closed the scoring in a resounding 5 to 1. Thus, the American team will define the tournament together with Argentina at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release