

Flynn Ogilvie celebrates one of Australia’s seven goals in the rout against the Black Sticks men. Paul Kane/Getty Images



World No 1 Australia have given the Black Sticks men yet more to stew over ahead of the Olympics, after handing out another hiding on Saturday.





Having been swept 4-0 in the recent trans-Tasman series in Palmerston North, New Zealand, ranked No 8 in the world, suffered a 7-3 drubbing in the first of two FIH Pro League tests in Perth over the weekend.



The two sides are in the same six-team pool at the Tokyo Games, starting next month, but the Black Sticks will need something outrageous to overturn what is now a combined 22-7 scoreline across the sides’ last five clashes.





Shea McAleese gets a pass away during the clash in Perth on Saturday. Paul Kane/Getty Images



Their latest matchup saw the Kookaburras put on a scoring exhibition at Perth Hockey Stadium, with a double from Jeremy Hayward plus goals from Flynn Ogilvie, Trent Mitton, Blake Govers, Tim Brand and Jake Whetton seeing the home side run away with victory in front of a parochial crowd.



With both sides largely fielding their teams that will line up for the Olympics, the hosts were made to work in their first international on Australian soil since 7 March last year, as the Black Sticks had their opportunities.



But the Kookaburras had all the answers when it counted.



After a couple of unsuccessful penalty corner attempts, the Kiwis conceded when Dylan Martin sent a purposeful long ball into the circle where Ogilvie got the deftest of touches to guide the ball into the backboard.



Mitton doubled the advantage six minutes later. Lachlan Sharp did well on the base line, the ball spilling out to Mitton who had enough power behind his shot to get it past Leon Hayward.



Then a superbly executed penalty corner finished off by a Jeremy Hayward drag flick made it 3-0 in the 20th minute.



To their credit, the Black Sticks fought back, with Sam Lane unable to be denied on a second opportunity following a penalty corner battery, making it 3-1 at halftime.



Four minutes into the second stanza, the visitors then cut the deficit to one when Stephen Jenness positioned himself perfectly at the back post to pounce on a swift counter.



But Govers unleashed an unstoppable rocket into the roof of the net from a trademark penalty corner, before Brand squared a ball to Matt Dawson in the circle who laid it off to Hayward to add a fifth.



New Zealand’s Nick Wilson made it 5-3 when he got the final touch in a goalmouth scramble, but the goal spurred the Kookaburras into another gear as Whetton snuck a shot between Leon Hayward’s legs, then with four minutes left Brand capped off the attacking onslaught with the Aussies’ seventh.



Meanwhile, in the women’s match, New Zealand fought back from a two-goal deficit after just five minutes to draw 2-2, before grabbing the bonus point in the shooutout.



The Hockeyroos got off to a flying start as Rose Malone and Emily Chalker scored in the first five minutes, but NZ played their way back.





Stacey Michelsen celebrates a goal in the Black Sticks women’s clash against the Hockeyroos. Paul Kane/Getty Images



They were led by the ever-dependable Stacey Michelsen, who scored a fine goal after dribbling through the defence to fire home a reverse stick shot.



The equaliser was scored in the third quarter by Hope Ralph, who latched onto a rebound shot from Rose Keddell.



Black Sticks goalkeeper Grace O’Hanlon was the star of the shootout as she saved four attempts, with goals from Samantha Charlton and Julia King giving the visitors the bonus point.



“Obviously we didn't get off to the start we wanted, but we turned it around and brought great energy to the game,” Michelsen said.



Both the men and women will square off again on Sunday in the teams’ final matches before Tokyo.



Stuff