By Michael Houston





New Zealand won a shootout to take an extra point against Australia ©Getty Images



New Zealand's women won a thrilling shootout against Australia as the two nations made their long-awaited International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey Pro League return following a lengthy hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.





Australia started tremendously after Rose Malone and Emily Chalker scored in the first five minutes of the match at Perth Hockey Stadium.



New Zealand found their way back in through a Stacey Michelsen goal, who dribbled through the defence before scoring with a reverse stick shot.



The equaliser was scored in the third quarter by Hope Ralph, who latched onto a rebound shot from Rose Keddell.



After a goalless fourth quarter, the match went to a shootout, which showed the quality of both goalkeepers.



Australian Rachael Lynch and New Zealand's Grace O'Hanlon both saved their first three shots, before the latter stopped a fourth.



Goals from Samantha Charlton and Julia King gave New Zealand the win and a bonus point.





Australia won the men's match against New Zealand 7-3 ©Getty Images



In the two nations' first Hockey Pro League match since last March, Australia were the clear winners with Jeremy Hayward scoring twice on their way to a 7-3 win in the men's contest.



In the first 20 minutes, Flynn Ogilvie, Trent Mitton and Hayward all got on the scoresheet for Australia Sam Lane pulled one back for the visitors.



Stephen Jenness looked to have the Black Sticks back in the game when he scored after the break to bring it back to 3-2, but Blake Govers and Hayward extended the home team's lead.



Nick Wilson picked off a penalty corner to make it 5-3, before Jake Whetton and Tim Brand put the game beyond doubt to make it a convincing win for Australia.



The two sides are due to clash again tomorrow in the men's and women's leagues, the last matches of a COVID-affected Hockey Pro League season.



Inside the Games