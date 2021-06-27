The Western Australia Government has just advised no crowds will be permitted at today’s FIH Pro League matches between Australia and New Zealand as a result of COVID-19 directives brought in from 12pm AWST in WA.





The matches at Perth Hockey Stadium will still go ahead as scheduled.



While this is incredibly disappointing and late notice, Hockey Australia will follow emerging government advice with the health and safety of the community the number one priority.



Full refunds will be issued via Ticketek for those affected for today’s FIH Pro League fixtures.



Hockey Australia sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused as a result of this but remain committed to following government guidelines.



Today’s FIH Pro League fixtures will still be played in front of a closed stadium, with broadcast via Fox Sports and Kayo.



Hockey Australia thanks everyone for their understanding in this emerging and rapidly-changing environment.



Hockey Australia media release