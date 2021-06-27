

New Zealand’s Blair Tarrant controls the ball against Tom Wickham of the Kookaburras. Paul Kane/Getty Images



The Black Sticks will head into the Olympics on the back of six-straight defeats to Australia after going down again in Perth.





New Zealand produced a much-improved display following Saturday's 7-3 drubbing in the first FIH Pro League test.



But they couldn't breach the Australian defence as the Kookaburras won 2-0 to back up their 4-0 whitewash in the recent trans-Tasman series in Palmerston North.



Only the lightning-quick reflexes of Kookaburras goalkeeper Andrew Charter prevented New Zealand from taking an early lead as Hugo Inglis' shot was deflected from the goalmouth.



But by the end of the opening quarter it was Australia up 1-0 after Tom Wickham capitalised on a wayward pass to set up Nathan Ephraums.



The Black Sticks enjoyed a healthy period of possession before halftime but, while Nick Wilson went close, they couldn't find the equaliser.



They thought they had squared it up midway through the third quarter. However, the video referral showed Sam Lane's tip-in had come off the back of the stick, ruling out the goal.



And that was the closest the Black Sticks got.



Moments later Australia made them pay as Blake Govers was on the spot to put away the scraps after Leon Hayward made back-to-back saves, but couldn't make a third.



Both teams now set their sights on Tokyo, where New Zealand open their Olympic campaign against India on July 24 ahead of another meeting with Australia later in the group stage.



Stuff