2020-21 FIH Pro League (W) - 27 June

Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021
Perth Hockey Stadium
All times GMT +8

26 Jun 2021     AUS v NZL (RR)   2 - 2 ( SO 0 - 2)
27 Jun 2021     AUS v NZL (RR)   3 -1

Pool Standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsSO WinSO LossLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePointsPercent
1 Netherlands 12 9 1 0 1 35 7 28 32 88.9
2 Argentina 10 5 2 0 3 24 15 9 19 63.3
3 Great Britain 12 5 2 1 3 24 14 10 20 55.6
4 Germany 8 4 0 1 3 12 11 1 13 54.2
5 Australia 8 2 1 2 2 11 12 -1 13 54.2
6 New Zealand 10 4 1 2 3 22 19 3 16 53.3
7 Belgium 12 3 1 2 6 19 25 -6 13 36.1
8 China 2 0 0 0 2 2 7 -5 0 0.0
9 United States 10 0 0 0 9 7 46 -39 0 0.0

USA v NED (26.01.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 24.01.2020
AUS v GBR (01.02.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 02.02.2020

