2020-21 FIH Pro League (W) - 27 June
Perth Hockey Stadium
All times GMT +8
26 Jun 2021 AUS v NZL (RR) 2 - 2 ( SO 0 - 2)
27 Jun 2021 AUS v NZL (RR) 3 -1
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|Percent
|1
|Netherlands
|12
|9
|1
|0
|1
|35
|7
|28
|32
|88.9
|2
|Argentina
|10
|5
|2
|0
|3
|24
|15
|9
|19
|63.3
|3
|Great Britain
|12
|5
|2
|1
|3
|24
|14
|10
|20
|55.6
|4
|Germany
|8
|4
|0
|1
|3
|12
|11
|1
|13
|54.2
|5
|Australia
|8
|2
|1
|2
|2
|11
|12
|-1
|13
|54.2
|6
|New Zealand
|10
|4
|1
|2
|3
|22
|19
|3
|16
|53.3
|7
|Belgium
|12
|3
|1
|2
|6
|19
|25
|-6
|13
|36.1
|8
|China
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0
|0.0
|9
|United States
|10
|0
|0
|0
|9
|7
|46
|-39
|0
|0.0
USA v NED (26.01.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 24.01.2020
AUS v GBR (01.02.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 02.02.2020
FIH Match Centre