2020-21 FIH Pro League (M) - 27 June
Perth Hockey Stadium
All times GMT +8
26 Jun 2021 AUS v NZL (RR) 7 -3
27 Jun 2021 AUS v NZL (RR) 2 - 0
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|Percent
|1
|Belgium
|14
|9
|2
|0
|1
|2
|40
|26
|14
|32
|76.2
|2
|Australia
|10
|5
|1
|0
|3
|1
|36
|23
|13
|20
|66.7
|3
|Germany
|10
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|26
|23
|3
|19
|63.3
|4
|India
|8
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|22
|17
|5
|15
|62.5
|5
|Netherlands
|12
|5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|32
|29
|3
|21
|58.3
|6
|Great Britain
|12
|4
|0
|0
|3
|5
|25
|25
|0
|15
|41.7
|7
|Argentina
|12
|2
|1
|0
|3
|6
|26
|35
|-9
|11
|30.6
|8
|New Zealand
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|7
|18
|34
|-16
|8
|26.7
|9
|Spain
|12
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|23
|36
|-13
|9
|25.0