

Art attack - England's Barry Middleton speeds towards 308 caps (c) Ady Kerry



Barry Middleton, regarded as one of Britain’s greatest players, has been appointed director of hockey at Holcombe HC as he continues his development off the pitch.





Middleton, 37, will combine his role with playing in the men’s Premier Division and his involvement with the England under-21 as an assistant coach.



David South, Holcombe’s president, said: “Barry’s reputation precedes him. His all round experience, unprecedented number of GB and England international caps and general all round hockey expertise makes him the ideal person to take this role.



“The club are very excited about the input Barry can bring to our further planned progression and he takes up his role with immediate effect.”



Doncaster-born Middleton ended his international career after the 2018 men’s World Cup, finishing with 432 caps and netting 119 goals over a 16-year career.



In all, he played in four Olympic games, four World Cups, eight European Championships and four Commonwealth Games.



SIGN UP for The Hockey Paper’s returning newsletter: Promotions, exclusives and our best coverage



The Hockey Paper