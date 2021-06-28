

Argentina celebrate WC qualification PIC: Mark Palczewski/panamhockey



Argentina men qualified for the Indoor World Cup for the first time after a thrilling 4-2 win over USA in Spring City, Pennsylvania.





Los Leones beat USA 4-2 in the Indoor Pan American Cup Final to qualify for next February’s rescheduled indoor showpiece in Belgium.



Agustin Ceballos scored two goals in a minute for the world No.20 side right at the end of the final to seal the title.



World No. 12 side USA women beat Canada to defend their Indoor Pan American Cup title and qualify for women’s indoor World Cup.



Ashley Sessa opened the scoring in the fourth minute, Hope Rose doubling the lead two minutes later.



There was limited action thereafter before Rose notched a second at the death.



Rose earned women’s IPAC Top Scorer of the Tournament and Sessa was named Most Valuable Player.



Argentina women took bronze with a 4-3 win over Uruguay.



The FIH Hockey Indoor World Cup is set to take place in Liège, Belgium next February.



SIGN UP for The Hockey Paper’s returning newsletter: Promotions, exclusives and our best coverage



The Hockey Paper