

Image Taken by Mark Palczewski



SPRING CITY, Pa. – The No. 12 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team defeated No. 15 Canada to defend their Indoor Pan American Cup title and qualify for the FIH Hockey Indoor World Cup.





USA opened the scoring three minutes into the match when Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.) sent a cross court pass to Ashley Sessa (Schwenksville, Pa.) on the right side. She drove it into the circle and scored to give USA a 1-0 lead. Three minutes later Rose extended the lead with a reverse goal. USA produced a few more chances but couldn’t extend the margin.



A close chance came for Canada 30 seconds into the second frame, when Elise Wong’s shot went wide. USA jumped to the front foot, getting off a few shots. First from Corinne Zanolli (Pittsburgh, Pa.), then a minute later, a shot from Rose was saved off the shoulder of Canada goalkeeper Kathryn Williams. Canada earned a penalty corner but smart running by Sessa cut down the shot.



USA started the third, an athlete up from a 2-yellow card issued to Canada’s Ali Lee at the end of the half. Within the first minute, Madison Orobono (Macungie, Pa.) got a shot off that was saved by Williams and Rose’s rebound attempt was also saved. In the 22nd minute, Sessa was given a 2-minute yellow, as Canada pressed forward forcing Sam Carlino (Lawrence Township, N.J.) to make a couple of saves. Canada maintained majority of possession in the final minutes as USA’s defensive unit held strong not allowing a result.



The fourth quarter started static before Canada started to feel the pressure of needing to score. With 2:30 remaining on the clock, Canada pulled their goalkeeper but couldn’t find an outcome. USA earned a penalty corner with a minute to go, and although Ali Campbell’s (Gilbertsville, Pa.) first shot hit the crossbar, Rose followed up and scored to make the final 3-0.



During the awards ceremony, Hope Rose earned women's IPAC Top Scorer of the Tournament and Ashley Sessa was named Most Valuable Player of the Tournament.



USFHA media release