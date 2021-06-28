Spring City, PA, USA





Final: USA vs. Canada (Photo: Mark Palczewski)



Finale: USA vs. Canada : 3-0



In a match without much action, the United States defeated Canada 3-0 and became the Pan-American champion, thus obtaining a place for the next indoor World Cup to be played next February in Belgium.





The goals that began to define the course of the game came at 4 and 6 minutes thanks to the actions of Ashley Sessa and Rose Hope. Then it turned into a hard match.



During the second quarter no goal for none of the teams and there was only one penaltyt corner in favor of the United States, but it was well defended by Shankar Premakanthan's led. Coming to the end of the first half, captain Alison Lee was sanctioned with a yellow card for a repeat offense; however, the result was not altered.



In the third quarter, Canada had its chances to shorten the distance since the game took place closer to the area defended by Samantha Carlino but could not find the goal and it was also 2 minutes with an extra player due to the yellow card sanction to Sessa. At the end she had the clearest opportunity to score when he got a penalty corner, whose shot was deflected or when seconds before times up they shot at goal, but the action was invalidated because the ball came out high and was considered dangerous by Diego Barbas, one of the match umpires.



The last quarter of the game also went smoothly until the Canadian coach, with 2 minutes to go, decided to take out his goalkeeper Kathryn Williams and play with 6 outfield players to seek a tie. With 1.20 minutes remaining, the United States generated a penalty corner in favor that was well defended and just 20 seconds later another, which with Rose's shot allowed them to seal the final 3-0 and hang the gold medal.



3rd place: Argentina vs. Uruguay : 4-3



Bronze for Argentina



They beat Uruguay 5-4 and took third place in the tournament.



The Argentine team defeated Uruguayan team 5-4 and won the third Place in the 2021 Indoor Pan American Cup.



The first quarter began with both teams pressing and trying to stifle the rival's exits. With a lot of concentration and good collective defenses they could not take advantage each other and only in the second quarter would the goals arrive. The first at 12 minutes through Carina Guzman and the second at 16 minutes thanks to Lucía Cocaro. With this 2-0 run, Argentina managed to go ahead at halftime.



The third quarter was vibrant: just 3 minutes into the game, Uruguay had already managed to tie the game thanks to goals from Teresa Viana and Carolina Mutilva, the latter from a penalty corner.



The Argentine reaction would come with Julia Gomez who put her team in front again but the Uruguayan team would again achieve the tie with the goal of Constanza Barrandeguy at the end of the period.



In the last quarter, Uruguay managed to take the lead for the first time in the match with a penalty stroke from Camila de Maria, but the top scorer of the day would appear again, Lucía Cocaro, who at 33 and 35 minutes scored on the net, achieving for Argentina goes to the front by 5 to 4.



Finally the buzzer sounded and the girls from Argentina, headed by Fernando Ferrara, celebrated obtaining third place and a bronze medal at the 2021 Pan American Indoor Cup.



Final Standings:

1) USA

2) Canada

3) Argentina

4) Uruguay

5) Guyana



Individual Awards:

- Top goal-scorer: Hope Rose, USA (13 goals)

- Player of the Tournament: Ashley Sessa, USA

- Goal-keeper of the Tournament: Kathryn Williams, CAN



Pan American Hockey Federation media release