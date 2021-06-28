Spring City, PA, USA





Final: Argentina vs. USA (Photo: Mark Palczewski)



Final: Argentina vs. USA : 4-2



The final of the Mens Indoor Pan Am Cup Tournament, was played between Argentina and the US, they had already played two matches in the tournament where Argentina had two victories (4 - 1 and 4 -3).





During the first quarter Argentina had greater possession of the ball, but could not make the difference, there was a green card for Kentwell # 2 in the 7th minute of the match.



In the second quarter Argentina maintained possession of the ball and was able to take the advantage in the 18th minute converted by Ceballos # 7. by a pealty stroke.



During the third quarter, the USA went looking the tie, was able to convert in the 22nd minute 'Kaeppeler 29 # through a penalty corner. In the 26th minute, Harris # 10 had a green card, and Argentina in minute 27 'managed to score with Gonzalez # 15 giving Argentina a partial victory.



The last quarter started with the game 2-1, during the last minutes both wanted to win. In minute 39 'Ceballos # 7 scored his second goal of the match, putting Argentina ahead by a greater difference, the Argentine player Eleicegui # 5 had a green card in 39'.



Throbbing the end USA managed to convert through a penalty corner by Kentwell # 2 putting the game 3- 2, already in the last seconds of an exciting final, the Argentine player Ceballos # 7 at 40' extended the advantage, finishing 4 - 2 being Argentina the champion of the Pan American Cup.



Final Standings:

1) Argentina

2) USA

3) Canada



Individual Awards:

- Top goal-scorer: Pat Harris, USA (6 goals)

- Player of the Tournament: Juan Eleicegui, ARG

- Goal-keeper of the Tournament: Alan Frias, Argentina



Pan American Hockey Federation media release