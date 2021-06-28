



The Hockeyroos have secured a confidence building result ahead of next month’s Tokyo Olympics, accounting for New Zealand 3-1 in their final match of the prolonged FIH Pro League 2020.





Played at an empty Perth Hockey Stadium due to enforced COVID restrictions, the Hockeyroos came from a goal down to clinch an impressive win.



Savannah Fitzpatrick continued her rich vein of form since being re-selected to the squad with her second goal in as many games to cancel out Olivia Merry’s 4th minute opener.



Defender Penny Squibb slotted her second Hockeyroos goal four minutes into the second half before Mariah Williams sealed the result late on.



With both sides determined to head into the Olympics with winning form, the Black Sticks made the early running and went ahead as Merry showed why she finished as the FIH Pro League’s top goal scorer.



Down early, the Hockeyroos midfield led by Steph Kershaw and captain for the day Brooke Peris started to gain some ascendancy and a minute into the second quarter, the home side had an equaliser.



Fitzpatrick reacted quickest to a deflection in the circle, producing a clinical finish on the reverse with the shot going through the legs of Black Sticks goalkeeper Grace O’Hanlon to make it 1-1.



Rachael Lynch reeled off a couple of saves in quick succession to deny the Black Sticks to ensure scores remained level at half time.



Then from the first penalty corner of the second half Squibb put the Hockeyroos in front, sending a perfectly placed drag flick into the bottom left hand corner.



Rosie Malone went agonisingly close to getting on the end of a quality run down the right and squaring ball from Williams as the Hockeyroos looked to turn the screws on their Trans Tasman rivals in the third quarter.



But like most tussles between the teams, there would be a further twist as Ella Gunson thought she had brought the Black Sticks back level in the 54th minute, only for it to be ruled out on review for an obstruction.



With the minutes running out, Black Sticks Head Coach Graham Shaw removed O’Hanlon to give the visitors an extra out field player in their search for an equaliser.



But the move backfired as the Hockeyroos caused a turnover, Kaitlin Nobbs sending a pass down the channel to Williams who tucked the ball into an open net.



Malone was named Player of the Match, paying credit to the Hockeyroos’ ability to dig deep and get reward for effort in her post match interview.



The signs are promising for the Hockeyroos as they prepare for their opening match of Tokyo 2020 against Spain on 25 July.



Match Details

Hockeyroos 3 (S.Fitzpatrick 16’, Squibb 34’, Williams 57’)

New Zealand 1 (Merry 4’)

@ Perth Hockey Stadium



Hockeyroos: 2.Rosie Malone, 3.Brooke Peris (c), 4.Amy Lawton, 6.Penny Squibb, 8.Georgia Wilson, 10.Maddy Fitzpatrick, 12.Greta Hayes, 14.Steph Kershaw, 15.Katlin Nobbs, 18.Jane Claxton, 19.Jocelyn Bartram (gk), 20.Karri Somerville, 21.Renee Taylor, 22.Kate Jenner, 24.Mariah Williams, 26.Emily Chalker, 27.Rachael Lynch (gk), 32.Savannah Fitzpatrick



New Zealand: 1.Tarryn Davey, 2.Olivia Shannon, 4.Olivia Merry, 5.Frances Davies, 12.Ella Gunson, 13.Samantha Charlton (c), 14.Tyler Lench, 15.Grace O’Hanlon (gk), 16.Liz Thompson, 17.Stephanie Dickins, 19.Tessa Jopp, 20.Megan Hull, 24.Rose Keddell, 25.Kelsey Smith, 27.Holly Pearson, 33.Julia King, 34.Hope Ralph

Unused Substitutes: 42.Georgia Barnett (gk)



Hockey Australia media release