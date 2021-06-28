



Goals in either half have given the world number one ranked Kookaburras a 2-0 victory over New Zealand in their final international match before the Olympics.





Played in an empty Perth Hockey Stadium due to snap COVID restrictions enforced by the Western Australian government just hours before the start, the match was a tough slog compared to the open 13 goals scored in yesterday’s match between the teams.



Similarly to yesterday, the first goal came in the 11th minute, this time courtesy of Nathan Ephraums, who replaced Trent Mitton in the Kookaburras line up.



The young Victorian showed his striker instinct, pouncing at close range after being picked out superbly by Tom Wickham who drove into the circle and past two defenders.



Wickham went close himself just before quarter time, only Black Sticks goalkeeper Leon Hayward denying him from making it 2-0.



New Zealand also had their moments, defender Matt Dawson making a vital intercept to foil a promising Black Sticks attack before Nick Wilson flashed a shot just wide of the post.



In the 37th minute New Zealand thought they had found an equaliser when Sam Lane glanced the ball in only for the video review to adjudge it to have come off the back of his stick.



Minutes later the Kookaburras were two goals to the good when Flynn Ogilvie produced a sublime run into the circle. Near the base line, the midfielder’s ball across was parried away by Hayward, who partly saved Tim Brand’s goal bound shot on the rebound but he could not stop Blake Govers from making sure the ball ended up in the net.



Four yellow cards, two to each team, were shown in the final 16 minutes as the match became a grind in the wet conditions, with the Kookaburras seemingly in control as they recorded a clean sheet.



Wickham was named Player of the Match, the forward encapsulating the Kookaburras ethos with a stellar performance despite missing out on selection in the Olympic team.



The Kookaburras will head to Darwin for a pre Olympic training camp before departing for Tokyo on 19 July.



Match Details

Kookaburras 2 (Ephraums 11’, Govers 40’)

New Zealand 0

@ Perth Hockey Stadium



Kookaburras: 1.Lachlan Sharp, 5.Tom Wickham, 6.Matthew Dawson, 7.Nathan Ephraums, 10.Josh Beltz, 11.Eddie Ockenden, 12.Jake Whetton, 13.Blake Govers, 14.Dylan Martin, 15.Josh Simmonds, 16.Tim Howard, 17.Aran Zalewski (c), 22.Flynn Ogilvie, 23.Daniel Beale, 29.Tim Brand, 30.Andrew Charter (gk), 32.Jeremy Hayward

Unused Substitutes: 8.Johan Durst (gk)



New Zealand: 3.David Brydon, 4.Dane Lett, 7.Nick Ross, 12.Sam Lane, 14.Jared Panchia, 21.Kane Russell, 22.Blair Tarrant (c), 23.Dylan Thomas, 24.Sean Findlay, 25.Shea McAleese, 27.Stephen Jenness, 29.Hugo Inglis, 30.George Muir, 31.Steve Edwards, 32.Nick Wilson, 34.Leon Hayward (gk)

Unused Substitutes: 15.George Enersen (gk), 16.Aidan Sarikaya



Hockey Australia media release