After four years at the helm of Hockey Australia (HA) Chief Executive Officer, Matt Favier today announced his intention to resign following the Tokyo Olympic games.





“It’s been my absolute privilege and pleasure to have served the sport of Hockey in Australia and while it hasn’t been without its challenges, I leave knowing the Sport is well placed to continue a bright and successful future,” said Matt Favier.



The Hockey Australia Board has accepted Matt’s resignation and acknowledges his contribution over many years as well as appreciates his determination to see out this Olympic cycle before considering other opportunities.



Hockey Australia President, Melanie Woosnam said that “during his tenure, Matt has always focused on getting the best outcome for the sport and has successfully expanded its footprint.



“He has been instrumental in leading Hockey Australia’s bid to be a foundation partner in the FIH Pro League and in conjunction with the Member Associations developed and implemented the inaugural Hockey One League.



Other key achievements:

• Established the Safe Hockey and National Integrity Frameworks

• The Participation and Engagement Plan

• Launch of the Hockey Co-op project to improve efficiencies across the sport.

• Established the inaugural official Kookaburras and Hockeyroos Alumni - which has been warmly received by the hockey community.



With the support of the Board and Member Associations, Matt successfully navigated the organisation through Covid-19 and an extremely challenging period with integrity and a steady hand.



At International level, Matt has been successful in lobbying for greater Australian representation on the Boards of the Oceania Hockey Federation and the Federation of International Hockey to increase our influence as a leading Nation in world hockey.



“We thank Matt for his efforts over the last four years and the dedication, commitment and passion he has displayed throughout his time in the role. We wish Matt and his family all the very best for the future”.



Matt was appointed to the position of Chief Executive in July 2017, coming from a strong sports administrative background.



Matt’s resignation takes effect from August 6, 2021.



Hockey Australia media release