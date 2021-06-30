



The South African Hockey Men and the South African U21 Men ramped up their preparations for their respective tournaments by taking on each other in the CTM Showdown at Northwest University in Potchefstroom. The SA Hockey Men are preparing for the Olympics in Tokyo, having suffered in preparation due to the COVID Pandemic, while the U21 Men are preparing for the African Junior World Cup Qualifier in Namibia, after it was originally postponed.





With both teams having something to prepare towards, it was a joyful moment when CTM chose to back a series between the two and the CTM Showdown was launched. The SA Men were victorious in all four games, which were live streamed on the SA Hockey Association Facebook page. Winning 4-1, 6-1, 7-3 and 4-3 in the final game.



Head coach of the SA Hockey Men was glowing in his praise of CTM.



“The CTM Showdown was a really valuable experience for us as a senior national team. Four high quality games with a great competitive spirit, and lots of talent on the field for both teams.



We really enjoyed competing against the U21s and it was encouraging to see the young prospects that will be coming through to senior level in coming years.”



While his counterpart for the week, and Assistant coach for Tokyo, Sihle Ntuli was also incredibly appreciative:



“It was a wonderfully productive week and a fantastic exercise for us. Our biggest concerns were trying to match the mental and physical intensity through the games. We are pleased we got there later on in the week after a bit of a slow start. We had to rotate a lot to give more opportunities and that impacted on our momentum. Our set piece was particularly pleasing throughout the week.



WE would like to thank CTM for the opportunity. There were a bunch of players who have taken the opportunity with both hands and would put their names in the hat for Namibia.”



Next up for the South African Men is the Tokyo Olympics starting on the 24 July with a game against Great Britain in Pool B. For the U21 Men its off to Windhoek in August for the Junior Africa Cup looking to secure a spot in India for the Junior World Cup later this year.



SA Hockey Association media release