



KHC Dragons trio Felix Denayer, Florent van Aubel, Simon Gougnard and Loic van Doren have all been named in Shane McLeod’s 19-player travelling squad to contest the Olympic Games in Tokyo next month.





The panel is an extremely experienced one with all of the players having featured in the 2018 World Cup gold medal success.



Denayer, van Aubel and Gougnard are all named in the central panel of 16 while van Doren will be a travelling reserve with Rot-Weiss Köln’s Vincent Vanasch taking on the main goalkeeping duties.



It is a panel laden with talent, many of whom with EHL campaigns to look forward to in the coming season with Bloemendaal’s Arthur van Doren, Royal Léopold’s Tom Boon, Waterloo Ducks’ Gauthier Boccard and La Gantoise’s Antonine Kina keen to shine.



Thomas Briels will travel with the panel as a reserve but is not part of the central squad of 16 and so must bide his time if he is to appear on the field for a fourth Olympic Games.



Euro Hockey League media release