Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Dragons quartet in Red Lions Olympic squad

Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 10:00 | Hits: 1
View Comments



KHC Dragons trio Felix Denayer, Florent van Aubel, Simon Gougnard and Loic van Doren have all been named in Shane McLeod’s 19-player travelling squad to contest the Olympic Games in Tokyo next month.



The panel is an extremely experienced one with all of the players having featured in the 2018 World Cup gold medal success.

Denayer, van Aubel and Gougnard are all named in the central panel of 16 while van Doren will be a travelling reserve with Rot-Weiss Köln’s Vincent Vanasch taking on the main goalkeeping duties.

It is a panel laden with talent, many of whom with EHL campaigns to look forward to in the coming season with Bloemendaal’s Arthur van Doren, Royal Léopold’s Tom Boon, Waterloo Ducks’ Gauthier Boccard and La Gantoise’s Antonine Kina keen to shine.

Thomas Briels will travel with the panel as a reserve but is not part of the central squad of 16 and so must bide his time if he is to appear on the field for a fourth Olympic Games.

Euro Hockey League media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.