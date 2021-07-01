

Fellow Seoul '88 gold medallist Steve Batchelor and Imran Sherwani's son Zac are part of the 'Going For Gold' London Marathon team that will raise money for Alzheimer's UK. Credit: Alex Wallace



Earlier this month the former Great Britain and England player and 1988 Olympic gold medallist Imran Sherwani revealed that he was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s in December 2019, aged just 57.





A team led by fellow Seoul gold medal winner Steve Batchelor and Imran’s son Zac has been assembled to take on the Virgin Money London Marathon in October to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK. Their latest recruit is Andy Halliday, Great Britain and England men’s team manager who is planning to dribble a hockey ball for the full distance, in the latest of his ‘extreme dribbling’ challenges.



How can you help?



We’ve teamed up with Alzheimer’s Research UK to support their ‘Go for Gold’ campaign.



It’s an opportunity for clubs and the hockey family to fundraise as much as you can for Imran and the millions of people across the UK impacted by dementia.



How does it work?



You can join the campaign now, by setting up a special JustGiving page and get started straight away.



Each club that takes part and raises over £100 will receive a signed thank you poster from Steve and Imran.



The club with the most creative fundraising idea will receive a hockey stick signed by current and past GB players.



The top three fundraising clubs as shown on our ‘Go for Gold’ leaderboard will receive some incredible prizes including a training session with GB hockey stars, personalised signed merchandise and tickets to FIH Hockey Pro League games.



The campaign will run until 3rd October 2021, London Marathon day.



For more details on how to set up a Club JustGiving page, click here.



Terms and Conditions for prizes.



Or if you just want to make a donation to Steve, Zac, Andy and the team, click here.







Some Fundraising ideas to get you started

Be creative with your fundraising! Anything that you raise ‘offline’ will need to be added to your JustGiving page, so it is reflected in your overall total.

Can you get your club together for a quiz and raffle? ARUK’s Mighty Quiz product does all the hard work for you!

Organise a tournament making the entry fee a donation.

Take on a hockey marathon! Maybe you could set up a game that last’s 24 hours?

Olympic themed sports day! Get your friends and family involved assign them countries and set them various challenges to earn gold!

Hold a fundraiser at your Club day or Open day before the start of the 2021/22 season.

Can you follow in Steve and Andy’s footsteps and set your club or team a collective running challenge? This could be the length of the UK, the kilometres from your club to the Olympic Park, or a distance that has relevance to you.

Summer fete. Assuming restrictions have eased is there a chance to get the local community involved in your effort, who doesn’t love a bake sale or a hockey coconut shy!?

If you have any questions on the challenge, please do get in contact with Alzheimer’s research UK. Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 01223 824530



Thank you in advance for your support.



England Hockey Board Media release