



The eight men’s and women’s teams have been confirmed to contest the top tier of the new Ford National Hockey Championships – the first Association-based national hockey competition for more than 20 years.





The men’s Challenge Shield will be played for between North Harbour, Auckland, Waikato, Hawke’s Bay, Manawatu, Wellington, Canterbury and Otago while the women’s K Cup will see Northland, North Harbour, Auckland, Waikato, Manawatu, Wellington, Canterbury and Otago strive to be national champions.



The week-long Ford National Hockey Championships (NHC) will be held in Tauranga from 12-18 September with three tiers in both the men’s and women’s competitions. There will be promotion/relegation between the tiers.



Entries are currently open for the second and third tiers which will be announced next month, with the full draw due to be released in mid-August.



Hockey New Zealand in conjunction with Association representatives determined the tier one sides based on likely player strength as well as an Association’s investment in coaching and player development, with a geographical spread also taken into consideration.



Hockey NZ General Manager Community Hockey and Events Ken Maplesden said the new Ford NHC would see our best Association-based teams strive to be crowned at each level.



“This week-long celebration of hockey will see Association rivalries reignited as representative teams from every corner of Aotearoa compete on the national stage.



“And after last year’s representative tournaments were cancelled due to Covid-19, it’s fantastic to give Associations the opportunity to play in a like-for-like competition,” said Maplesden.



For updates on the Ford National Hockey Championships, click here.



Hockey New Zealand Media release