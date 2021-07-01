



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The U.S. Men's Masters Committee is pleased to announce the coaches for the U.S. Men's Masters Indoor Teams, which will take part in the 2022 World Masters Hockey (WMH) Masters Indoor World Cup from February 15 to 20 at the at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Va.





The U.S. Men's Masters program is currently preparing to send five teams on the men's side, one in each of the O-40, O-45, O-50, O-55 and O-60 age divisions. Athletes will be selected following the in-person tryout and online selection on Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11 at the Indian Creek School in Crownsville, Md.



Congratulations to the following coaches who have been named to lead their respective teams!





Ole KeusgenOle Keusgen | U.S. O-40 Men's Masters Indoor Team Head Coach



Keusgen is the associate head coach at the University of Virginia, and has an extensive record of playing indoor at the highest level. This includes winning the 2014 German Indoor Championship and 2015 European Indoor Club Championship.





Billy McPhersonBilly McPherson | U.S. O-45 Men's Masters Indoor Team Head Coach



McPherson is well known in the USA indoor program, including time as head coach of the U.S. Men's National Indoor Team that qualified for the FIH Hockey Indoor World Cup in 2003, and took 11th place. His extensive coaching resume also includes many years as the head coach of the Scottish National Team.





Nick Richardson | U.S. O-50 Men's Masters Indoor Team Head Coach



Richardson brings years of experience as a current U.S. Men's National Indoor Team athlete, including a recent silver at the 2021 Indoor Pan American Cup. He also served for many years as a head coach of the Cape Ann Field Hockey Club for both indoor and outdoor.





Luke GoviaLuke Govia | U.S. O-55 Men's Masters Indoor Team Head Coach



Govia returns to coaching in the U.S. Men's Masters program following his experience as the head coach of the U.S. O-55 Men's Masters Indoor Team at the 2019 Masters Indoor World Cup in Hong Kong. His extensive indoor playing experience includes time on the Canada Men's National Indoor team and in the German league system.





Nicholas Govia | U.S. O-60 Men's Masters Indoor Team Head Coach



The senior Govia returns to coaching after his role coaching in the U.S. Men's Masters program as a head coach of the U.S. O-40 and O-50 combined men's team at the Toronto 4 Nations Indoor Tournament in 2020. He brings decades of coaching experience including time as the head coach of the Trinidad and Tobago Indoor Team, and 15 years experience as part of the Trinidad and Tobago National Team.



USFHA media release