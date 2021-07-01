



The countdown to the celebration of the next FIH Hockey Women's World Cup has already started. In exactly one year from now, on 1 July 2022, Spain and the Netherlands will host the best women’s national teams on the hockey planet in Terrassa and Amsterdam!





Taking advantage of this important milestone, the International Hockey Federation (FIH), together with the Royal Spanish Hockey Federation (RFEH) and the Royal Dutch Hockey Association (KNHB) today revealed the official logo of the event. The visual mixes the red and orange colors of the host national teams and will be the brand symbol of an event which will be held from 1 to 17 July next year.



Beyond the hosts, Spain and the Netherlands, three more European teams have already qualified thanks to their performance at the EuroHockey played in June: Belgium, England and Germany. Eleven more teams will qualify in 2021 and 2022 to complete the line-up of 16 teams participating to FIH’s most prestigious event for women, involving the greatest hockey athletes in the world.



"The FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup is the most prestigious FIH event for women’s national teams and I’m looking forward to a magnificent event in Spain and the Netherlands in exactly one year! On behalf of FIH, I’d like to extend our sincerest thanks to both host countries for all their efforts and dedication. I’m certain that they will put together a memorable event for athletes and fans alike!", said FIH President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra.



"For the RFEH, it is a huge privilege and a great challenge to organize the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 in Terrassa. We do it after many years without having hosted an event of such great magnitude, in a strong commitment that we make for women's sport. I am sure that it will be a huge success at the level of sports, organization and attendance in the stands", said Santiago Deó, President of the Royal Spanish Hockey Federation.



“We are delighted that, after fantastic EuroHockey Championships 2021 in the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam last month, we will co-host the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup together with Spain in exactly one year. We are looking forward to hosting the matches of two pools in Amsterdam, with our own women’s team as defending champions competing in one of these pools”, said Erik Gerritsen, KNHB CEO.



