By Dylan Spilko







Maryland field hockey added a new member to its staff as former Terrapin Kasey Tapman Asper will become an assistant coach under head coach Missy Meharg, the program announced Wednesday.





Tapman Asper played for the program from 2011-15 and appeared in 77 games as a Terp. She served as the team captain her senior season and was a member of Maryland’s 2011 NCAA Championship team.



“I couldn’t be more pleased to have Kasey Tapman Asper join the staff on a full-time basis,” Meharg said in a press release from the program. “She’s been a fantastic volunteer coach for the last three years and through a challenging time and being one of Maryland’s best student-athletes out of high school. Kasey is a Terp through and through and we can’t wait to get to work.”



Tapman Asper has had her fair share of coaching experience these past few years as she recently coached a club program named Freedom HKY, in which she helped lead the U14, U16 and U19 groups.



“I am truly honored and grateful to be back at my alma mater,” Tapman Asper said in the press release. “I am excited for the new journey with such an amazing leadership team! Maryland is truly home.”



