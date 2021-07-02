



Colin Fraser has been elected as the new President of Scottish Hockey at the recent Scottish Hockey AGM. Colin stood unopposed at the election and succeeds John MacKenzie in the role.





In his career Colin has worked in management roles in road haulage, technology and financial services. He is a founder and director of a consultancy and services company, specialising in cyber security and risk management.



Over the past 12 years Colin has often been seconded into UK companies as interim executive, helping teams to improve their performance and be the best they can be.



On the pitch, Uddingston is where Colin started his hockey life before moving to Highland, then Grange and is now a player, umpire and club president at Edinburgh Hockey Club (Cala).



In his role as President, Colin will support board, staff and volunteers to work together as one constantly improving team. Two-way communication will be key to providing a successful link with the membership across Scotland.



Colin said, “I’m delighted to have been elected President of Scottish Hockey.



“I’m excited about helping many thousands more people discover the joy of hockey. We’ve very strong foundations and a phenomenally enthusiastic hockey family throughout Scotland. Those foundations and our enthusiasm will help take us to new heights.



“I will do my best to deliver on the trust shown by all who elected me by supporting everybody to take hockey on its next stage of development.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release