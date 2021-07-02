



Two of Hockey Australia’s latest Hall of Fame inductees were officially ‘sworn in’ during last weekend’s FIH Pro League double header in Perth.





Richard Aggiss AM and Elspeth Denning OAM were acknowledged and presented with a commemorative frame from Hockey Australia President Mel Woosnam in a special presentation that took place on the pitch in between the men’s and women’s double header between Australia and New Zealand at Perth Hockey Stadium on Saturday.



After being ratified and announced as inductees into the Hall of Fame in November last year, the first international matches held in Perth since COVID provided an ideal opportunity to make the presentation and celebrate two Western Australia locals who have had outstanding achievements in hockey at the highest level.



“To be able to publicly acknowledge and congratulate Richard and Elspeth in front a big crowd on a great occasion in their home state was wonderful,” said Woosnam.



“They are both significant figures in the history and fabric of Australian hockey and it was great to have this opportunity to officially induct them into the prestigious honour list in person.”



A superb player in his own right, Aggiss was inducted into the General Category of the Hall of Fame predominantly for his impact and success as a coach of the Kookaburras.



Achieving a winning record of over 80 per cent from 151 international matches he took charge for, Aggiss was arguably one of the central figures that laid the foundation for Australia’s men’s hockey team being among the best in the world. He was also the inaugural Head Coach of the AIS programme in Perth in 1984.



Aggiss has also been heavily involved in the development of current hockey coaches, having assisted in writing and conducting Australia’s various official coaching courses.



“To be recognised by my peers and general hockey community and be inducted into the Hockey Australia Hall of Fame – general section for my coaching is a very humbling experience,” said Aggiss.



“A huge thank you to all those who coached and helped me along my more than 60 years of involvement in hockey.”







For Denning, the Hall of Fame accolade highlights the spectacular national and international career she had as a player for Australia where she made her mark as a full-back of the highest quality.



Selected for three Olympics, she was an inspirational vice-captain in Australia's Olympic gold medal win in Seoul in 1988 and was awarded an Order of Australia in 1989.



“I am honoured and grateful to be inducted into the Hockey Australia Hall of Fame,” said Denning.



“I want to thank Hockey Australia as well as all of my teammates and coaches at every level – local, state and national – who I had the privilege to play with and learn from, and who helped me to achieve what I have in my hockey career.”



“I would also like to honour my dad who was the person who inspired me to follow my dreams.”



Further to the presentations for Aggiss and Denning, recently awarded Life Member Dr Tony Galvin and Award of Merit recipient David Christison were also publicly acknowledged at the occasion.



