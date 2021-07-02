KARACHI: The third Chief of Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey Tournament, featuring eight of the top domestic hockey sides of the country, will be held at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium in Karachi from August 1-8.





The teams are Army, Pakistan Air Force, Navy, NBP, SSGC, Mari Petroleum, WAPDA, and Punjab. The teams are divided into two pools.



Sources said that it is possible that the event would be last domestic hockey event at Abdul Sattar Edhi hockey stadium as construction work would be started here after it.



The PHF announced last week in a press conference that the stadium would be constructed afresh.



The News International