FOLLOWING the announcement of the national Under-21 women’s team, for the Junior Africa Cup, coach Tendayi Maredza says they are eager to return to the pitch.





The continental event will run from August 14 to 22 in Windhoek, Namibia.



It is also a qualifying event for the Junior World Cup that will see India hosting the junior men, from November 25 to December 5. South Africa are hosting the junior women, from December 5 to 16.



The Hockey Association of Zimbabwe on Monday announced the travelling 18 and seven reserves.



The national association have applied for clearance, from the authorities, to have the team start group trainings.



Maredza said as soon as they get the greenlight, they can start the final phases, of the preparations.



“Obviously, we still need to look for sponsorship, and find the money, to actually travel.



“But, with the current restrictions, it’s kind of difficult now because we are now at that stage where we need to be on the pitch, practising and finishing off, and working on that structure and all that, and playing against other opponents.



“We are just waiting for the approval so that we can start our group training.



“We are just asking the girls to watch some videos and we discuss about it.



“There is not much we can do online. We really need to get back on the pitch and practice and have some games against other opponents,’’ said Maredza.



Among the final 18 is the quartet of Mercedes Beekes, Mutsa Bera, Simone Herbst and Alexei Terblanche, all based in the UK, and United States-based Mufaro Mazambani.



The Junior Africa Cup was supposed to have been held in March, in Ghana, but was moved to August 14 to 22, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.



It will now be staged in Windhoek, Namibia.



“Obviously, now, with the restrictions, the mood has changed but we are trying our best to encourage them and tell them that they have to stay optimistic, and just wait for that approval.



“But, the girls are eager to go.



“I think, under the circumstances, we managed to actually get the best team,” said Maredza.



He paid tribute to parents, who have been supportive, with some of the players having to fly back home, for the training programmes, they have had so far.



Travelling Team: Alexei Terblanche, Courtney Lowe, Georgie Allardice, Hayley Clark, Jenna Mathieson, Jorja Jones, Lillian Pope, Marisa Marques, Mercedes Beekes, Mufaro Mazambani, Mutsa Bera, Natalie Terblanche, Rumbidzai Zimuto, Simone Herbst, Taya Trivella, Tinodiwanashe Elijah, Tayla Falkenberg, Victoria Janda.



Non-travelling: Carla Goodinson, Crystal Chanakira, Gugu Sibanda, Khanyisile Mzizi, Munashe Dangare, Stembile Chikoore, Tatenda Maswera.



