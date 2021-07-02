



A host of Kookaburras stars have featured in a special campaign by leading run shoe brand ASICS to promote the upcoming Olympics.





The ASICS TV Commercial merges everyday Aussies along with Olympians moving and being active.



ASICS is the official apparel partner of the Australian Olympic Team for Tokyo 2020, while it also the official footwear partner of Hockey Australia, including the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos.



Kookaburras co-captain Eddie Ockenden, Blake Govers, Tom Craig, Jake Whetton, Tim Howard, Matt Dawson and Jeremy Hayward were all involved in the filming of the "Be Moved" campaign.



The campaign, which will air on televisions across the country during the Games, highlights the spirit of the Olympics and how the world can feel uplifted and motivated by Australia’s Olympians to want to move and have a go.



ASICS believe in achieving a Sound Mind in a Sound Body, through the positive power of sport and movement. The Kookaburras and Hockeyroos can't wait to perform on the world stage at the Olympics, and hopefully inspire people to move more and feel uplifted!



This Olympics Be Moved.



#ASICSBeMoved and #TokyoTogether



Hockey Australia Commercial Partnerships Manager and Kookaburras goalkeeper Tyler Lovell coordinated the logistics for the hockey part of the filming with ASICS and said it was a great campaign to be part of.



“To be invited to be involved in the campaign was really special and it’s fantastic to have hockey and the Kookaburras feature in the ad,” said Lovell.



“ASICS have been a wonderful partner of Hockey Australia for a long time and I know the Kookaburras guys were excited for the opportunity to show their prowess in front of the camera.”



“Encouraging health and an active lifestyle is something Hockey Australia and our national teams strongly emphasise through any community interactions we have.



“We are proud to play a small part in helping ASICS promote the message to kids and adults alike to get inspired to move and get active.”



For more information on ASICS and to view their footwear range and Team Australia Olympic Apparel and Gear, visit the ASICS website.



Watch the video here



Hockey Australia media release