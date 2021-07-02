

Canada's Oliver Scholfield first learned to play hockey while attending Victoria College in St Helier



A Canada hockey player says he owes his selection for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to his time growing up in Jersey.





Oliver Scholfield, 27, has been picked for his first Olympics, having won 71 caps for Canada, where he was born.



He moved to Jersey in 1999 with his family and stayed on the island until he left for university in Vancouver in 2011, having played for Jersey.



"I have so many fond memories and it made me the person who I am today," Scholfield told BBC Radio Jersey.



"I didn't really expect to move away for this long, but one thing led to another and I still hold a strong connection with Jersey."



Scholfield played for Victoria College while in Jersey, where his talent was first spotted, and regularly travelled to the UK to have trials and training with the England team.



"When I moved to Canada I didn't really have any intentions of playing for the Canadian national team," he added.



"It's hard to believe this is where the journey's taken me, but it's a fantastic feeling.



"Just being from Jersey, when we were playing in the English development system, having to travel over to the mainland every three or four weeks just to have access to that, it was a challenge, but it was all worth it and luckily my parents were able to support me doing that.



"Thinking back on where it all began, it's been a long journey."



BBC Sport