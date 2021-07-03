

Beeston - NOW: Pensions champions for 2014 (c) Ady Kerry



Mark Bateman, freshly-installed as Beeston’s men’s coach, says he will lead “the most forward-thinking club in England” and one which was “too good to turn down.”





Bateman, a former coach at Brooklands, is currently head coach of the England under-18 boys’ programme and will combine both roles.



Bateman said: “I’m looking forward to the fresh challenge and developing an incredibly talented squad over the coming seasons. The chance to lead the most forward-thinking club in England was too good to turn down.”



He takes over from Mark Wadsley, who is pursuing coaching opportunities in the USA, which ends his 15 years at Beeston HC.



Wadsley joined as a player and went on to help the club win the England Hockey Premier Division three times, as well as the England Hockey Cup on five occasions. During this highly successful time for the club, Beeston HC represented England as one of its EHL teams for five seasons.



A highlight included the 5-4 win vs Amsterdam in Barcelona, in which Mark scored the winning goal. Mark made 244 playing appearances for Beeston.



Beeston Chairman, Graham Griffiths, said: “We wish Mark all the best in his new ventures across the pond and we remind him of the old saying, ‘once a Bee, always a Bee’. The club are delighted to welcome Mark Bateman as the new head coach of the men’s first team. He is the perfect fit for the squad that we are developing.”



The club are due to announce the new women’s head coach shortly.



