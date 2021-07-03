



After nearly three years in charge of the Scotland senior women’s national team, Jen Wilson has decided not to seek to renew her contact which expires at the end of August.





It has been a successful tenure for Wilson with notable success in EuroHockey competitions. Scotland women won EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow in 2019, earning the right to compete at the recent EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam where Scotland finished above ranking. Scotland women have also won a host of national awards including the prestigious Sunday Mail sportscotland Team of the Year Award, and the Scottish Women in Sport Team of the Year Award.



Jen has also played a key role in helping develop the Brave Performance Blueprint, which will help develop the Scotland players of the future.



Commenting on the decision Jen said, “This has been an extremely tough decision for me to make but it has also been an honour to lead the Scotland senior women’s programme for the past three years, and a huge privilege to see the growth from this extremely dedicated group of players.



“Their willingness to challenge themselves and step outside their comfort zones produced some bold, exciting hockey which I am immensely proud to have been a part of. I have no doubt the style of hockey they are now playing is exciting to watch and enjoyable to play, which has been a key objective for me. This has only been possible because I’ve been lucky enough to work with not only world-class athletes and inspirational role models, but also a wonderful group of women. It has been an incredible journey to challenge the best in the world, and I can’t thank the players enough for showing true Scottish character and a relentless attitude.”



Wilson added, “I would also like to thank Scottish Hockey, the sportscotland team, our sponsors, and my dedicated support staff who have all been so committed to our journey. There are exciting things happening in Scottish Hockey at the moment and some very passionate people involved in driving our game forward, and I look forward to watching all areas continue to flourish. There is still work to be done, but I have no doubt this squad has a successful future ahead of them.”



Commenting on Wilson’s decision to step down, Head of Performance Andy Tennant said, “I would like to place on record our thanks to Jen for the outstanding commitment, skill and passion she has brought to the role. Jen has set us on our desired course to play an exciting brand of hockey, in line with our Brave Performance Blueprint, and the playing group is definitely on an upward trajectory – that is testament to the work that Jen and her dedicated support staff have put into the programme in the past three years. Like this team, I am sure Jen has a bright future ahead of her.”



Scottish Hockey’s focus now turns to finding a new head coach, with a World Cup qualification place up for grabs in October.



Scottish Hockey Union media release