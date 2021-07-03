Malaysia have won the bid to host the men's Junior World Cup (JWC) in 2023.





"We are grateful to the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for selecting our bid and awarding this event to us for a record fourth time.



"It reflects FIH's trust and confidence in MHC to organise and deliver an outstanding competition for global hockey fans," Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said yesterday.



Malaysia had hosted the Junior World Cup in 1982, 1989 and 2009 (co-hosted with Singapore). Malaysia also twice hosted the FIH World Cup in 1975 and 2002.



"For Malaysia and this region, in particular, the JWC will be a catalyst for the growth and development of the sport."



"We will invest in the necessary resources and work closely with all relevant parties to ensure the event is an overwhelming success," he added.



New Straits Times