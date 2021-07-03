



Upon recommendation from the Task Force Events Bidding (comprising of EB Members of all five Continental Federations), the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has appointed Malaysia as the host country for the 2023 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup and Chile for the 2023 FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup. The matches will be played in Kuala Lumpur and Santiago, respectively.





The FIH Junior Hockey World Cup is the flagship event for under-21 players and involves 32 of the world’s best national teams (16 Men's and 16 Women's teams).



FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “The FIH Hockey Junior World Cup is the perfect platform for young players to unleash their skills onto the international hockey scene. It’s a stepping stone for athletes in their development to senior international hockey. Our thanks go to Malaysia and Chile. We’re privileged to rely on these experienced host countries and we’re looking forward to magnificent FIH Hockey Junior World Cups in 2 years time!”.



"While hosting a tournament is always a big responsibility, in Chile we have always seen it also as a development opportunity to showcase world-class Hockey at the highest level at home in front of our fans, sponsors and media. Bringing Hockey's global finest athletes to Chile will surely become an inspiration for many more young boys and girls to start trying hockey as their sport, making hockey actually bigger in Chile and our region of the Americas”, said Walter Krämer, President of the Chile Hockey Federation.



“The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) is thrilled to have won the bid to host the 2023 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup tournament. For Malaysia and this region in particular, the Junior World Cup will be a catalyst for the growth and development of the sport amongst youngsters. Over the next two years, MHC will invest in the necessary resources and work closely with all relevant parties including the Government of Malaysia, FIH and various stakeholders to ensure the event is an overwhelming success”, said Dato Seri Subahan Kamal, President of the Malaysian Hockey Confederation.



